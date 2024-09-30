How lifestyle choices are key to reducing cancer risk

All of this is bad news for Indians. While obesity is on the rise, so is alcohol consumption in the country. The work hours in India are already long and with multiple business leaders calling for unsustainably longer hours, millions of job-seekers are walking into sedentary lives every year while those holding a job aren’t left with much time to fix their already sedentary lifestyles. On global pollution indices, our cities are among the most polluted in the world all year round. But things get especially bad around winter, with Diwali and crop burning fuelling poisonous air. But while we may not have much direct control over pollution or long work hours, two factors that we can immediately address, to reduce our cancer risk, are increasing exercise and reducing alcohol consumption.