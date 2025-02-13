Trend watch: The triggers that pushed India’s fitness movement

Around 15 years ago, I recall my mother sarcastically telling our neighbours that I was paying to do something that her generation had done for free — exercising. Of course, her idea of exercise was very different from what exercise actually is, but, as anyone who has gotten into an argument with their mother already knows, all argument was futile. Today in her seventies, the same person, inspired by social media and educated by WhatsApp university, tells everyone, including me, about the advantages of exercising citing, sometimes, my own articles from this very publication.

There was a time not too long ago when the Indian cricket team wasn’t among the most athletic in the world. Cricketers with “dad bods" were poster boys. For the longest time, gyms in India were solely for film stars, models, athletes, and those with disposable incomes. That is a thing of the past. Today, fitness is a trending topic in India with new fitness-related start-ups and businesses popping up to cater to the growing demand.

What has transpired in India in the last decade-and-a-half or so that we have become a lot more proactive about our health and fitness? Akshay Verma, co-founder of FitPass, says India's fitness journey began in the 1990s, driven by economic transformation and global trends. The rise of sedentary lifestyle, he says, was one of the primary triggers for Indians to focus on fitness and health. Another thing that has contributed to the trend is the growing awareness of the importance of leading a healthier lifestyle. The rise of running, the resurgence of yoga, social media and covid-19 are some of the key factors that have driven India’s current interest in fitness and wellness.

A LOVE FOR RUNNING

One of the biggest contributors to the global obsession with health and fitness is the rise of running. It is wasn’t always like this. In fact just 40 years ago, there was no London Marathon, which is a Abbott World Marathon Major race. Running exploded across the world at the turn of the century. In India, the surge in interest can be traced back to the Tata Mumbai Marathon, which was organised for the first time in February 2004.

“That race started a fitness revolution in India," says Vivek Singh, joint managing director of Procam International, promoters of India’s biggest and most popular road race. In the two decades since then, there are more than 1,500 races in India, millions of runners, thousands of running groups, trainers, influencers and race organisers, all of them helping people to take control of their health with running. The love for running also inspires thousands to adopt a healthier lifestyle and train regularly as they chase personal time and distance records.

THE RETURN OF YOGA

India’s deep cultural connection with yoga spans centuries but yoga witnessed a resurgence in the country in the early 2000s. It received a significant impetus with the establishment of the International Day of Yoga in 2015, notes Verma. “This milestone, along with the influence of celebrity endorsements and the rise of digital yoga platforms, has firmly established yoga as a staple of modern Indian fitness culture. As the covid-19 pandemic took hold in 2020, people locked in their homes turned to yoga for physical fitness and mental health support," says Verma. The Indian government’s efforts to promote yoga both at home and internationally have only furthered this growth.

“International Day of Yoga received global recognition and served as a powerful catalyst, reigniting national pride and interest in yoga as a comprehensive fitness practice. Its accessibility and emphasis on breathwork and mental wellbeing made it particularly relevant, contributing to India's growing fitness consciousness," Verma adds.

INDIA INC'S FOCUS ON EMPLOYEE HEALTH

For Gagan Arora, celebrity fitness trainer and founder of Delhi’s Kosmic Fitness, one of the main reasons for a greater awareness about fitness and health has been corporate India’s realisation that they need a healthy workforce for better performance. “Modern day work is mainly sitting in front of a laptop, higher stress and reduced physical movement, which leads to more diseases and poorer cardiovascular health. In order to improve the output of the workforce, top management needed to address the root cause and introduce an antidote to the sedentary work culture. That’s how corporate fitness and wellness became a priority," argues Arora.

This realisation saw corporate India go from being reactive to proactive on wellbeing initiatives. “Companies are implementing wellbeing programmes that prioritise physical and mental health, driving a ripple effect that encourages professionals to make health a key part of their professional and personal development," says Verma. With top India Inc leaders such as Tata Sons’ chairman N Chandrasekharan leading by example by way of training regularly and running marathons, it was just a matter of time before employees also started taking greater interest in their health and fitness.

THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

For Arora, the pandemic was a trigger for millions, who had previously dismissed all the talk about fitness and health. “Witnessing first-hand deaths in their close circles, especially among people with underlying health conditions, shocked many to take matters into their own hands," says Arora.

It was also a time of innovation in the fitness space. Technology played a pivotal role by providing information, resources, and tools that enabled individuals to take actionable steps towards their fitness journeys.

“Lockdowns and gym closures led to a surge in digital fitness platforms, virtual training sessions, and home workouts. Technology integration accelerated with live-streamed classes and AI-powered fitness apps gaining popularity. People invested in home equipment, creating dedicated exercise spaces, and broadened their understanding of fitness to include immunity and wellbeing. This shift highlighted the importance of tailored approaches, dismissing one-size-fits-all methods," says Verma.

SOCIAL MEDIA AND FITNESS START-UPS

Indians have embraced a plethora of fitness activities, ranging from yoga, running, cycling, Zumba, strength training, HIIT, boot camps and functional training. Of late, wellness retreats are becoming popular among the affluent. Social media influencers, both global and local, have played a huge role in driving Indians to live a healthier and fitter life. Not only have social media influencers inspired India to exercise but also showed the importance of paying attention to nutrition.

“The boom in social media has shaped how people want to look in front of the camera as they take endless selfies, photos and videos. This has promoted a lot of awareness about health and fitness," says Arora. This demand for fitness content, services and offerings has led to the sprouting of several fitness start-ups, with the biggest of them being Cult Fit, HealthifyMe and Verma’s FitPass. These start-ups are also addressing India’s growing concerns about lifestyle diseases.

“They have democratised access to quality health and wellness services, changing how Indians approach fitness. Fitness start-ups have broken down traditional barriers to fitness, making it more accessible and affordable through technological innovation, flexible membership models, and engaging fitness communities," says Verma.

Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and the co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.