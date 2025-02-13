Trend watch: The triggers that pushed India’s fitness movement
SummaryFrom a country that barely cared about exercise to one where fitness start-ups are popping up by the day, India has come a long way in the last decade. Lounge explores the reasons behind India's fitness boom
Around 15 years ago, I recall my mother sarcastically telling our neighbours that I was paying to do something that her generation had done for free — exercising. Of course, her idea of exercise was very different from what exercise actually is, but, as anyone who has gotten into an argument with their mother already knows, all argument was futile. Today in her seventies, the same person, inspired by social media and educated by WhatsApp university, tells everyone, including me, about the advantages of exercising citing, sometimes, my own articles from this very publication.