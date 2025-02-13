Trend watch: The triggers that pushed India’s fitness movement

What has transpired in India in the last decade-and-a-half or so that we have become a lot more proactive about our health and fitness? Akshay Verma, co-founder of FitPass, says India's fitness journey began in the 1990s, driven by economic transformation and global trends. The rise of sedentary lifestyle, he says, was one of the primary triggers for Indians to focus on fitness and health. Another thing that has contributed to the trend is the growing awareness of the importance of leading a healthier lifestyle. The rise of running, the resurgence of yoga, social media and covid-19 are some of the key factors that have driven India’s current interest in fitness and wellness.