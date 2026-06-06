Indians have an obesity problem, and it's not looking good

The steady weight gain among Indians sits heavy on the country’s public and private health services. Last week, a report by National Family Health Survey 6 (NFHS-6) for 2023-24 says more Indians aged 15-49 years are obese than ever before. As per the latest report, 30.7% (up from 24% recorded in NFHS-5 in 2019-2021) of women and 27.3% (up from 22.9%) men in India are now obese. This couldn’t have come at a worse time for a country that is facing multiple headwinds on several fronts ranging from education to economy.
With more than 100 million confirmed diabetics and pre-diabetics and millions more living undiagnosed and undetected cases, the rapidly growing obesity numbers are adding to India’s well documented diabetes epidemic. Weight gain affects overall health in several ways leading to multiple diseases including Type 2 diabetes due to insulin resistance. Some other common health risks of weight gain include high blood pressure and heart disease, increased chances of suffering a stroke, fatty liver disease, high cholesterol and metabolic syndrome, sleep apnea and breathing problems, joint pain and osteoarthritis (especially in knees and back) and hormonal imbalance and fertility problems. Weight gain also impacts mental health leading to low confidence, anxiety, and depression.
“Weight gain and obesity negatively affect nearly every major organ system. It leads to reduced energy levels and poorer quality of life. Even moderate but continuous weight gain over many years can increase these risks substantially,” says Dr. (Prof.) Amit Javed principal director and head of department for gastrointestinal oncology, laparoscopic gastrointestinal, bariatric and minimally invasive surgery, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram.