Why India needs to take prediabetes more seriously
With close to 136 million Indians living with the metabolic dysfunction, it is time to raise awareness and push for regular health checkups, especially amongst youngsters
Delhi-based Mansi Kashyap, 29, a chartered accountant, was in peak physical shape during her college years. But post-graduation, her life shifted. With career anxiety mounting and family pressures weighing her down, her once-vibrant energy began to fade. Already diagnosed with anxiety, she chalked up the fatigue and lethargy to mental health struggles. “I’d wake up tired and feel drained all day, despite my job being sedentary," she recalls. “Then my belly started changing shape. I took up brisk walking and even jumped rope, but nothing improved. For two years, I ignored these signs until I started experiencing excessive thirst and frequent urination." Alarmed, she finally went in for a full health check-up—the first in nearly a decade. The results were sobering: she had prediabetes.