Why India needs to take prediabetes more seriously

Delhi-based Mansi Kashyap, 29, a chartered accountant, was in peak physical shape during her college years. But post-graduation, her life shifted. With career anxiety mounting and family pressures weighing her down, her once-vibrant energy began to fade. Already diagnosed with anxiety, she chalked up the fatigue and lethargy to mental health struggles. “I’d wake up tired and feel drained all day, despite my job being sedentary," she recalls. “Then my belly started changing shape. I took up brisk walking and even jumped rope, but nothing improved. For two years, I ignored these signs until I started experiencing excessive thirst and frequent urination." Alarmed, she finally went in for a full health check-up—the first in nearly a decade. The results were sobering: she had prediabetes.

Also Read | How diabetic chefs thrive in the kitchen

Kashyap’s experience is far from unique. Millions across India may be living in this silent zone of metabolic dysfunction unaware that they could be inching towards a chronic disease that could have been intercepted with timely action According to a 2023 ICMR–INDIAB study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research, at least 136 million Indians, or 15.3% of the population, are living with prediabetes. “The prediabetic stage is crucial because it represents a window of opportunity: blood sugar levels are elevated but not yet high enough to be classified as diabetes," says Dr Paras Agarwal, clinical director & head of diabetes, obesity & metabolic disorders at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram. “While typically asymptomatic, individuals in this stage are at significantly higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes."

India, home to the second-largest diabetic population globally, has long focused on treating diabetes. But it is in the years—often decades—before full-blown disease sets in that the body sends warning signs. Most people just don’t know how to read them.

“In India, nearly 50% of people living with diabetes are unaware of their condition, and prediabetes often goes unnoticed until it progresses. This silent progression is usually uncovered only through incidental findings during routine health check-ups, indicating a reactive, rather than proactive, diagnostic culture," notes Aditya Kandoi, CEO & founder of Redcliffe Labs. “Routine screenings often miss prediabetes in younger or asymptomatic individuals because they aren't perceived as ‘at risk.’ As a result, what could be caught and managed early is allowed to evolve into a full-blown disease."

SIGNS TO LOOK OUT FOR

According to Dr Aarathi Bellary, consultant internal medicine at KIMS Hospitals, Kondapur, the numbers are already staggering. “In India, prediabetes prevalence ranges from about 5–22% across regions, with recent large studies showing rates near 10–14% in both urban and rural populations," she explains. “However, a significant proportion of individuals with prediabetes and even diabetes remain undiagnosed, particularly in lower socio-economic and less-educated groups, and increasingly rural populations."

Doctors agree that prediabetes doesn’t arrive with an announcement—it creeps in masked as exhaustion, skin changes, or vague complaints of gastric distress. “Insulin resistance often develops gradually, but certain clinical signs can offer early clues," says Agarwal. These include central fat accumulation, acanthosis nigricans—a darkening of skin on the nape— and skin tags around the neck or armpits. Bellary offers a broader checklist of symptoms: “Energy fluctuations, brain fog, cravings, disturbed sleep, mild depression, premature balding—these clusters, especially in those with a family history or other risk factors, should prompt early metabolic assessment—even before blood sugar meets prediabetes cut-offs." She adds that even “seemingly healthy young adults, especially those not obviously overweight or without family history, are never screened until they present with more severe symptoms."

Dr Abizer Manked, consultant physician at Saifee Hospital in Mumbai, notes, “Routine screening is very underutilized in India. None of the younger generation does any blood tests unless they’re unwell. Prevention is better than cure but it has to start with awareness and regular health checkups."

STRESS, SLEEP AND METABOLISM

Modern life is a metabolic minefield. Long commutes, job stress, screen-induced insomnia, and irregular meal timings don’t just exhaust the mind—they disrupt the body’s hormonal balance, too. “Chronic stress and poor sleep are increasingly recognized as independent risk factors for metabolic disorders," notes Agarwal. “Even in the absence of a poor diet or lack of exercise, these factors can significantly worsen glycemic control, elevate blood pressure, and increase the likelihood of cardiac events."

Dr Jaspreet Singh, endocrinologist, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, Jammu highlights, “In urban settings, we increasingly see young Indians with borderline or elevated fasting insulin and HOMA-IR scores, despite normal body weight and diet. Sleeping for less than six hours, high nighttime smartphone usage, and work-related stress are the leading causes of stress among individuals. These non-dietary triggers now play a clinically significant role in the early onset of metabolic dysfunction in the younger population."

Bellary expands: “Urban environments foster a ‘wired but tired’ phenotype: people may exercise occasionally and avoid obvious junk food but compensate with poor sleep and high stress, which can stealthily tip them into prediabetes despite a normal BMI." She further highlights a concerning trend in semi-urban India: “Rural and semi-urban populations are addicted to carbonated high-sugary drinks with absolutely no awareness—this is another big problem."

PREDIABETES IS REVERSIBLE

“Prediabetes represents a ‘gray zone’—a transitional stage between normal metabolic function and full-blown diabetes. Unlike diabetes, which is considered remissible at best, prediabetes is largely reversible," Agarwal affirms. The key lies in lifestyle intervention.

“Improving dietary patterns, increasing physical activity, and losing excess weight can reduce insulin resistance and, in many cases, return blood sugar levels to normal. These changes can also delay or prevent the onset of diabetes by years." “In Indian culture, mithais are a must for every occasion. We need a cultural shift to happen where we cut sugar, reduce carbs, move more, eat less fried food. We are a sedentary nation—and that has to change," says Manked.

Singh notes, “Although we can reverse prediabetes with timely action, India’s healthcare system remains largely reactive. Most interventions begin only after a confirmed diabetes diagnosis, rather than during the warning stage. The current infrastructure lacks scalable programs for routine screening at the community level. Public health workers like ASHA and ANMs are often overburdened and undertrained for metabolic screening. To shift toward prevention, we must integrate early screening protocols, like community-based HbA1c testing, into primary health centers and corporate wellness programs. Without proactive follow-up systems, even identified prediabetes falls through the cracks." To stop prediabetes from becoming India’s next major health crisis, experts agree: change must start at every level.

Tanisha Saxena is a Delhi-based independent journalist. She writes stories that are on the intersection of art, culture and lifestyle.