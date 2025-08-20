Why India needs to take prediabetes more seriously

Kashyap’s experience is far from unique. Millions across India may be living in this silent zone of metabolic dysfunction unaware that they could be inching towards a chronic disease that could have been intercepted with timely action According to a 2023 ICMR–INDIAB study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research, at least 136 million Indians, or 15.3% of the population, are living with prediabetes. “The prediabetic stage is crucial because it represents a window of opportunity: blood sugar levels are elevated but not yet high enough to be classified as diabetes," says Dr Paras Agarwal, clinical director & head of diabetes, obesity & metabolic disorders at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram. “While typically asymptomatic, individuals in this stage are at significantly higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes."