How India's ultra runners are gearing up for the IAU 24 Hour World Championship
Shail Desai 6 min read 11 Oct 2025, 08:30 am IST
Summary
The 13-member national ultra-running team has been training in Bengaluru to bond better and understand pacing strategies
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In 2016, India joined the International Association of Ultrarunners (IAU), the global body of ultra running. The following year, they made their first appearance at the IAU 24-hour World Championship in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story