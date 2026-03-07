Why more Indian adults are being diagnosed with ADHD

Recently, the National Economic Survey highlighted digital addiction and mental health crisis as emerging public health concerns in India. In clinical practice, my colleagues and I are seeing increased cases of anxiety, depression, sleep disturbances and difficulty concentrating. Along with this, more adults are being diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

What's alarming is that ADHD is no longer limited to childhood, with increasing diagnoses now seen across adult age groups. With nearly 65% of India’s population under 35, and studies reporting adult ADHD prevalence as high as 14–25% in certain groups, the condition remains significantly under-recognised in clinical practice.

DIGITAL HABITS ARE LEADING TO A RISE IN ADULT ADHD The eye and the brain work together, much like a camera and its processor. When screen exposure continues for long hours, the eyes become strained, and this strain is directly passed on to the brain, keeping it in a constant state of stimulation. As a result, the grey matter begins to degenerate much earlier than expected. Although this process is a natural byproduct of ageing, today, it is being seen in much younger individuals. Prolonged overstimulation also impacts the cerebral cortex, the outermost layer of the brain, which governs attention, memory, emotional regulation, impulse control, and decision-making.

Emotional and social factors further intensify this issue. Social media encourages constant comparison. Online interactions increase stress and reduce real-world connections. Many patients describe feeling mentally “switched on” at all times, even during rest. This sustained mental activation creates emotional overload. When mental fatigue and emotional imbalance come together, the risk of adult ADHD increases.

WHY IS ADULT ADHD OFTEN MISSED? Adult ADHD often goes undiagnosed because it develops gradually over a long period of time. Unlike children, adults do not show obvious behavioural signs in academic or structured settings. Symptoms blend into daily life and are often dismissed as stress, burnout, or personality traits. In practice, many individuals seek help for relationship issues or emotional volatility, without recognising underlying attention dysregulation. In many cases, they reflect poor impulse control and attention imbalance, but because these symptoms overlap with common urban lifestyle issues, the condition often remains undiagnosed.

ADHD SIGNS TO WATCH OUT FOR Early signs may include irritability in relationships. Many adults struggle to stay mentally present during conversations, experience excessive or poorly controlled emotional reactions, and gradually withdraw socially, weakening emotional connections and mental well-being. Routine tasks feel difficult to complete, and conversations may feel exhausting. Many individuals experience constant restlessness or racing thoughts. Additionally, changes in eating behaviour are common, with many individuals eating excessively or mindlessly, often mislabelled as eating disorders. Moreover, screen exposure disrupts natural sleep cycles, leaving people feeling tired.

Ayurveda describes a state called Amanaska, where the connection between the mind and the external environment becomes impaired, leading to poor concentration and reduced interest in work. The mind is responsible for Chintya, the “process of analysing and interpreting sensory input”, and is designed to focus on one sense at a time. When habits such as constant multitasking overwhelm this process, mental clarity declines. If left unaddressed, recovery becomes more difficult. This is why early screening (of ADHD among adults) is essential for timely intervention and to prevent deeper neurological and emotional patterns from forming.

WAYS TO RESTORE COGNITIVE BALANCE Interventions for adults with ADHD focus on restoring balance. Physical activity plays a critical role. Yoga, pranayama, and outdoor movement help calm the nervous system and restore cognitive balance. Diet also plays a critical role. Heavily processed or difficult-to-digest foods burden both the body and the mind, while a lighter, balanced diet supports focus and emotional stability. Nutrients such as vitamin B complex, folate, omega 3, magnesium, iron and zinc that support nerve health further strengthen cognitive resilience.

Equally important is nurturing healthy interpersonal relationships. Human connection is meant to be experienced in person, not only through screens. Face-to-face interaction grounds the mind. They help counter the fragmentation caused by excessive screen use.

As digital habits continue to shape modern life, their impact on mental health must be recognised. Adult ADHD does not appear suddenly. It develops over years of overstimulation and neglected mental rest. From a clinical standpoint, timely recognition makes recovery far more achievable. Early awareness, screening, and holistic care can restore balance before lasting fatigue sets in.

Dr. Sujatha K is senior Ayurveda physician in Apollo AyurVAID, Bengaluru.