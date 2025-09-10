For apartment residents, sports tournaments are where the action’s at

It was a beautiful Bengaluru morning on a Saturday but work had forced Venkat Atukuri, 47, who works in reinsurance, to travel away from the city. Sitting in his hotel room that morning, Atukuri was glued to his phone watching a live cricket match. Just that this match was being played by his neighbours and friends at Raheja Residency, the residential complex, where he lives. It is the “Raheja Premier League", the annual IPL-style cricket tournament complete with team owners, budgets (featuring pretend money), player categories and auctions, team meetings, training sessions, camaraderie, fierce rivalry, injuries, frayed tempers and some heated arguments as well. A similar story plays out at Adarsh Palm Retreat Condominiums, another residential complex in Bengaluru, when it comes to the badminton tournament, which is a part of their annual sports fest.

Sports festivals and mini tournaments in residential complexes across India are all the rage and enjoying growing participation numbers across the country. There are plenty of good reasons for this. Such events are a lot more inclusive involving everyone from children to grandparents and feature multiple sports. Most of all, they are convenient because all one needs to do is literally step out of their homes.

“Home buyers are not only looking for larger flats but are also demanding sports facilities and amenities within the premises. These are as much safe spaces for children to play and senior citizens to take their daily walks as they are a playground for the adults. This has been the trend post pandemic," says Prashant Chopra, chairman of P.S. Group Realty Private Limited, a Kolkata-based real estate developer.

Interestingly, these events, are turning out to be more successful than sports and fitness initiatives organised by workplaces. The one clear advantage that residential tournaments have over office sports and fitness initiatives, especially with hybrid working (in-situ and home) being the norm, is people tend to play together and more regularly all through the year in their residential complexes, says Sharma.

Of course, there are the obvious health advantages that accompany leading an active life but the biggest impact these events have is on community and mental health. “Sports bring people together and everyone has fun. It’s a chance to meet and know your neighbours. The impact of all this on mental health is immense. It’s a chance to put behind all your deadlines, targets, worries and stress. Adults become kids when they are playing, it lets them vent out their negative emotions," quips Ranade. Additionally, tournaments in apartments are an exciting and a convenient platform for adults who want to showcase their sports prowess, says Tanya Gajria, 43, a marketing professional from Bengaluru who participates in these events.

“By having multiple formats like parent and child, 45-plus, 100-plus age teams…the tournament gets the residents to collaborate and maximise participation. It’s also a way for middle-aged people to re-live their inner child that they, probably, last experienced in their student life. Winning tournaments in the complex possibly gives them the same dopamine hit as one would get when India wins a medal," says Gajria. Extending that line of argument, Sharma adds that it’s the one time of the year that those who are participating feel like sportspersons with an audience comprising family, friends and neighbours watching and cheering them on. “It’s definitely a nice high," he says.

INCLUSIVE COMPETITIONS

The Raheja Residency sports fest, which takes place over six to eight weeks across January and February, sees about 700 of its 2,000 residents competing in eight sports ranging from tennis and carrom to running and cricket while the Raheja Premier League, which features around 150 more serious “cricketers," takes place over February and March, says Amit Ranade, 46, who is part of the Raheja Residency sports committee.

“At Adarsh Palm Retreat Condominiums, more than 600 participants signed up for the sports fest, which is spread over eight weekends in August and September featuring 10 sports including swimming, table tennis, pool, chess and badminton," says Vishal Sharma, 46, co-chair of the sports managing committee. Both Ranade, who runs an investment firm, and Sharma, a product manager, point out that these events are exceedingly inclusive with boys, girls, men, and women aged 5 to 70 of all abilities contesting for medals in every single sport, and newer sports and higher numbers featuring in these annual events with every passing year.

While an increased focus on health and fitness and changing attitudes towards sports and education in India, especially post-pandemic, is the main driver of this trend, in some cases, it is improved infrastructure that has led to such events’ growing popularity. At Raheja Residency, more people — both adults and children — started playing sports once they upgraded the multi-sport cement arena by installing synthetic turf in 2018. It’s pretty much the neighbourhood gully cricket tournament template but inside gated communities for and by its residents.

Cricket, for obvious reasons, is the most popular at most residential complex tourneys across the nation. Residents of PS Group’s Vyom in Kolkata just wrapped up a spirited cricket tournament. However, running and racquet sports such as badminton and pickleball are also a huge draw. “There’s no cricket… badminton is the most hotly contested event for us," says Sharma. “People are very serious, very competitive when it comes to badminton in our development and we are no strangers to a handful of heated arguments and angry words among participants," says Sharma. It is pretty much the same case at Raheja Residency when it comes to cricket while throwball is a very serious event for the complex’s women. “My wife broke her finger but pushed through the pain to finish her match," recalls Ranade, adding, “The dedication and stakes are high." These days, the sport that is enjoying a lot of success is the long run, which routinely sees a high turnout and everyone ends up having fun.

It might be fun and games for the participants, but it is a lot of hard work and planning on the part of the organisers. A former sports committee member at Gurugram’s DLF Garden Estates jokes that he works harder and longer when it comes to planning and executing their complex’s sports events than his actual job. Ranade and Sharma say the core group starts work two months prior to the start of the tournament. Then there are last minute requests from people they know to accommodate their requests and schedule changes, says Sharma. Also, not everyone in a building complex is happy about these events that always get noisy. Complaints about these events are few but normal. “We usually get 10-20 complaints every year. But there are 700 others who support this and want to play. So, this is a non-contest really. All residents are informed well in advance so that they can make arrangements to avoid the disturbances," adds Ranade.

Barely a decade ago, gyms and sports facilities were merely bells and whistles that real estate developers threw in to brand their residential projects as premium even though plenty of data showed that these facilities were not widely used, says Chopra, who has developed projects in Chennai and Kolkata. “It’s a different story today. Everyone wants to play, be active and live healthy. Sports and fitness facilities are no longer seen as premium but as a bare minimum," he adds.

Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and the co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.