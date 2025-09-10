For apartment residents, sports tournaments are where the action’s at
From IPL-style cricket tournaments to badminton, pickleball matches and long runs, apartment residents across cities in India are avidly taking part in sports competitions, all in a bid to stay active and nurture healthy connections
It was a beautiful Bengaluru morning on a Saturday but work had forced Venkat Atukuri, 47, who works in reinsurance, to travel away from the city. Sitting in his hotel room that morning, Atukuri was glued to his phone watching a live cricket match. Just that this match was being played by his neighbours and friends at Raheja Residency, the residential complex, where he lives. It is the “Raheja Premier League", the annual IPL-style cricket tournament complete with team owners, budgets (featuring pretend money), player categories and auctions, team meetings, training sessions, camaraderie, fierce rivalry, injuries, frayed tempers and some heated arguments as well. A similar story plays out at Adarsh Palm Retreat Condominiums, another residential complex in Bengaluru, when it comes to the badminton tournament, which is a part of their annual sports fest.