How ace shuttler Ashwini Ponnappa is training smart for the 2024 Olympics
SummaryAshwini Ponnappa, who’ll be representing India in badminton doubles in Olympics this year, has been following an off-court strength training programme designed specifically for her
Ashwini Ponnappa was in action at the Thailand Open in Bangkok last week. While a professional athlete always puts in all of herself into every competitive game, Ponnappa and her latest doubles partner Tanisha Crasto treated the tournament – where they played and lost in the semi finals on 18 May – as vital real game experience to further develop their on-court synergies and understanding. After all, the duo, in just 10 weeks’ time, will be representing India in badminton doubles at the world’s biggest sporting event — the Olympic Games (her third summer games appearance) in Paris.
Also read: How table tennis player G Sathiyan rebuilt his game and is set for the Olympics
At 34, Ponnappa is the senior partner in the team, while Crasto at 21 is at the beginning of her career. “My experience attracted her enthusiasm and vice-versa," says Ponnappa of her latest doubles partner to Lounge.
Ponnappa shot into fame as a rookie shuttler when she won the women’s doubles at the Commonwealth Games in Delhi in 2010. Since then, she has made advancements in her career including making it to the London (2012) and Rio Olympics (2016) and picking up several medals along the way. There have been a few bumps too including injuries and illnesses. For instance, a serious month-long bout of dengue while playing a pre-Olympics tournament in Canada impacted her performance in Rio de Janeiro (in 2016). Then, another illness struck that scuppered her hopes of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Ponnappa suffered a serious back injury the same year as her Commonwealth Games success. Since then, she hasn’t been able to follow the same fitness routine as the other shuttlers.