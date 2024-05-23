How ace shuttler Ashwini Ponnappa is training smart for the 2024 Olympics

“These days, the first session starts at 6am because of the excessive heat that we have been witnessing of late. The morning session ends anywhere between 7.30am-8am. After that we go back, eat, rest and return for a shorter second session. Often, the main session is broken down into two shorter sessions each, focusing on a different aspect of the game. In the late training session, we stick mostly to technical aspects of the game and try to improve in those areas," she shares. The day isn’t done yet as Ponnappa goes for gym work in the evenings. This can last anywhere between 90 minutes to two hours. “The training has been hard, long and very tiring, of late," says Ponnappa, who did this interview from the training camp, on one of her evenings off. All this hard work since she started playing in the hope of a shiny little medal at the Olympics one day. Paris 2024 might be her final shot.