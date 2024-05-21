The booming billion-dollar business of India’s childcare products
SummaryWith educated parents looking for quality products for their young ones, new-age companies are emerging to tap into the potential of India's childcare products business
Aditi Sharma, a Delhi-based mother of a one-year-old infant, spends close to ₹15,000 on childcare products. This includes essentials like diapers, baby food, skincare products and educational toys. “I wish there were more affordable options that didn’t compromise on quality. It’s sometimes challenging to find products that balance cost with safety and effectiveness," says Sharma adding that natural and organic products are often priced higher, making it tough for many parents to afford them regularly.
In a country of over a billion, Sharma is indicative of the business potential of the Indian childcare industry. ‘India’s childcare products market is poised for substantial growth, with an anticipated annualised rate of 14 percent’, a draft red herring prospectus filed by Softbank-backed Brainbees Solutions in January this year said, quoting a study done by consultancy firm Redseer. As per the study, the industry’s trajectory is expected to elevate the market value to ₹4.8 trillion ($60 billion) by 2027, a significant surge from its 2022 valuation of approx ₹2.5 trillion ($31 billion).
There are a handful of key factors contributing to this rapid expansion of the childcare industry in India. Firstly, changing lifestyles and a shift towards nuclear families have increased the demand for convenient and innovative childcare solutions. Furthermore, heightened awareness regarding child wellness and development is prompting parents to invest more in premium childcare products and services.
“As child mortality rates decline, quality care and products become the cornerstone at large. As expenditure on childcare products rises, it signifies not just economic growth but also a cultural shift towards valuing the well-being of our future generations," says Dr Manorama Bakshi, a public health expert who resides in Delhi.