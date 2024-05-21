The booming billion-dollar business of India’s childcare products

“People are becoming more knowledgeable about ingredient transparency. In the past, we trusted brands without question, but now, brands can’t hide much," says Khushboo Abbot Bhandari, pre-primary coordinator at The Ardee School, New Friends Colony, Delhi, and a mother of two. Bhandari is a conscientious mother who follows, in her own words, “a nature-soul lifestyle" . “I ensure everything my kids eat is fresh and beneficial for their gut health. I use khapli atta (Emmer wheat flour) and add seasonal, locally-produced fruits to their diet," she says. Bhandari is price-conscious too. This explains why she switched from international skincare brand Sebamed to Mama Earth for her kids. “Sebamed was four times more expensive and I switched to the Indian brand because their quality was comparable and was gentle on my children."