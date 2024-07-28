What’s spurring the Indian diagnostics industry forward?

From at-home genetic testing to using point-of-care devices, a rising interest in preventive healthcare is pushing diagnostic companies to take a patient-centric approach

Lifestyle changes and unhealthy dietary habits have impacted individuals with chronic health conditions. This has made preventive care imperative. For Sanchit Kumar, a 45-year-old IT professional from Delhi, this meant going in for a comprehensive health check-up. “I decided to get my health check-up done after a friend had a sudden heart attack. The test revealed that I had high cholesterol levels and hypertension, which I was unaware of," says Kumar who has now made lifestyle changes to pre-empt any further complications. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Why pressing pause on active training is good for you “Post covid-19, people’s mindsets have changed from curative care to preventive care. This shift to preventive healthcare has led to people seeking diagnostic services particularly for chronic diseases like obesity, diabetes and hypertension," notes Dr. Shuchin Bajaj, founder & director of Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, Delhi.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply “Diagnostic companies are poised for a revenue increase of 12%-14% in the medium to long term, highlighting the sector’s critical role in enhancing preventive healthcare across the nation," Bajaj reveals. He nails the hammer on the head when he attributes the rise of diagnostic services to preventive healthcare. The Indian diagnostics industry, valued at $13 billion in 2023, is anticipated to grow to $25 billion by 2028, driven by promising margins and significant growth opportunities. The Indian in vitro diagnostics (IVD) sector is poised for substantial growth too. Projections indicate that the market will rise from $358.07 million in 2024 to $523.04 million by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Nitin Chugh, chief commercial officer in Thyrocare, the diagnostic landscape in India is set to undergo a profound transformation driven by key trends over the next five years. “We anticipate a continued emphasis on accessibility and affordability, with rising demand for point-of-care testing and more at-home diagnostics. Technological advancements, particularly in AI and machine learning, will revolutionise diagnoses, while telemedicine will seamlessly integrate with diagnostics, offering remote consultations and monitoring," says Chugh who believes that these trends will shape a more dynamic and patient-centric diagnostic ecosystem in India.

Another new development in preventive healthcare is the rise of genomics and genetic testing that enable early disease detection. “By analysing an individual’s genetic makeup, healthcare providers can identify an individual’s predisposition to various conditions, tailor preventive strategies, and develop customized treatment plans. Furthermore, genetic insights empower individuals to make informed decisions about their diet, exercise, and lifestyle, fostering proactive health management and overall wellness," explains Dr. Ravneet Kaur, clinical geneticist in Agilus Diagnostics, Gurugram.

Genetic testing in your home The demand for genetic testing in the country has spurred the growth of companies who offer a wide range of tests and services to consumers and healthcare providers. There are numbers to support this trend. In 2022, the Indian genetic testing market was valued at approximately USD 60.78 million and is projected to grow to USD 90.52 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.94%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Recent advancements have significantly increased the accessibility of genetic readings to the general public, says Dr. Chaitali Nikam, director - infexn™, at HaystackAnalytics, a genomics-based diagnostic solution company in Mumbai.

“The cost of DNA sequencing has plummeted over the past two decades due to technological innovations such as next-generation sequencing (NGS). Direct-to-consumer genetic testing companies now offer reasonably priced kits that allow individuals to collect DNA samples at home and receive analysis on ancestry, health and genetic traits," says Nikam before noting that the rise in genetic testing has spurred a corresponding growth in genetic counselling services. “These services, available both in-person and remotely, help individuals interpret their results and understand the health implications."

Diagnostic companies are expanding their portfolio of genetic tests to cover a wider range of diseases, conditions, and traits. “The range includes tests for hereditary cancers, cardiovascular disorders, rare genetic diseases, pharmacogenomics (genetic factors affecting drug response), and carrier screening for reproductive planning," says Nikam. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aided by technology Technological advancements play a crucial role in enhancing diagnostic services by improving accuracy, efficiency, and accessibility. Automation of processes reduces human error and increases throughput while digital platforms facilitate data management and remote access to results. At Thyrocare, as Chugh reveals, their comprehensive catalogue of over 700 tests and profiles undergoes automated processing that minimises manual intervention and error from collection to report release.

Prabhanjan Dwivedi, senior technical officer at the TRL Ministry of Sciences, Delhi shares, “Technological advancements, particularly in molecular diagnostics, molecular biology and genetics, have led to the development of more precise diagnostic tools such as PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction), next-generation sequencing, and advanced imaging techniques. Additionally, AI has significantly improved the speed and accuracy of diagnoses." To echo Chugh, what all these developments indicate is a broader shift towards patient-centric care and the growing popularity of home-care diagnostic services.

Tanisha Saxena is a Delhi-based independent journalist. She writes stories that are on the intersection of art, culture and lifestyle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!