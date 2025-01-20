What will it take for Indian marathoners to set a new record?
SummaryIndia’s marathon national record of 2 hours 12 minutes, set by Shivnath Singh in 1978, still stands unbeaten. Lounge asks experts about what needs to be done to shake things up
In 2004, Kenya’s Paul Tergat held the marathon world record with a timing of 2:04:55, which he had set in Berlin a year earlier. That was the year India witnessed its first serious mass participation road race — then called Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon. In the last two decades, the interest in distance running has grown manifold in India sprouting races and runners by the thousands across the country. Yet, India’s marathon national record stands unchallenged for about 50 years. Shivnath Singh set it in Jalandhar in 1978 with a timing of 2 hours 12 minutes.