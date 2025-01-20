What will it take for Indian marathoners to set a new record?

TRAIN WITH CHAMPIONS

England’s multiple Olympics medal-winning athlete Mo Farah says running under 2:12 is achievable but takes time and patience. “While training, I was watching the Kenyan and Ethiopian athletes running really well. I asked them how I could be as good as them? They asked me to train with them at their training camp in Kenya. I went to Kenya and trained with them, learning and observing what they did," says Farah. He believes that Indian runners too should eat-sleep-train with faster athletes. He elaborates, “Train with other athletes. Learn and build up the miles, build up your endurance, and then, once you do that set yourself a target. Focus on training and progressing each year, getting stronger in terms of doing longer intervals. If you can build a good group of people to train together with and help each other, you can get through."