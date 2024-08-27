The anti-inflammatory foods to add to your diet

Inflammation can manifest in more ways than just a sensitive stomach. It could sneak up on you in the form of eczema, brain fog or acne. According to a March 2024 article in Harvard Health Publishing, inflammation is also linked to diseases like Alzheimer’s, depression, diabetes, arthritis and cancer. All good reasons for you to add anti-inflammatory foods to your diet.

"Gut leak, or leaky gut syndrome, occurs when the intestinal lining becomes permeable, allowing toxins, bacteria, and undigested food particles to pass into the bloodstream," says Mumbai-based clinical nutritionist Heena Trivedi. This, she says, triggers inflammation, which is linked to various lifestyle diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and autoimmune disorders. "Anti-inflammatory foods can play a crucial role in maintaining gut health and preventing these conditions," Trivedi says.

Anti-inflammatory foods are known to support heart health by lowering the bad cholesterol levels and reducing oxidative stress. “Anti-inflammatory foods are rich in antioxidants, fibre and healthy fats, which promote heart health by reducing oxidative stress and lowering cholesterol levels,” says Mumbai-based nutritionist Zainab Gulamhusein. Turmeric, fatty fish and berries are some of the foods Gulamhusein recommends to add to an anti-inflammatory diet.

“Turmeric contains curcumin, which helps in managing aches and pains caused by arthritis. Fatty fish like salmon and mackerel are great sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which, apart from reducing inflammation, support brain and heart health,” she says. Berries like cranberries and blueberries are packed with antioxidants and boost immunity, she adds. Avocados and olive oil are good choices too as they contain healthy fats considered good for heart health.

Anti-inflammatory foods also aid in better digestion and nutrient absorption. “For those already dealing with inflammatory conditions like arthritis, including these foods can help manage symptoms and improve quality of life,” says Pune-based nutritionist Prithmesh Mago. She recommends including whole grains like oats, brown rice, quinoa, and barley. And including vegetables like bell peppers, cauliflower, spinach, broccoli and kale. “High in fibre, these foods will help in keeping your cholesterol levels in check,” she says.

Trivedi suggests including foods like ginger, garlic, tulsi, flax seeds and amla into one’s diet.“Ginger contains gingerol, which has potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. Amla is rich in vitamin C and supports gut health, flax seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and tulsi contains eugenol, a compound that supports immune function.” Garlic, Trivedi adds, has allicin, which has anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and immune-boosting properties.

Gulamhusein shares another benefit of anti-inflammatory foods: “They help slow down the process of early ageing and improve the overall quality of living and well-being.”