Making a case for integrative therapies to manage autoimmune disorders

Healing autoimmune diseases – there are over a 100 of them – requires a holistic approach that factors in diet, mental health, sleep and exercise

Autoimmune disorders are among the most challenging health issues to manage today. These conditions happen when the immune system, which is supposed to protect us from harmful invaders, mistakenly turns against the body’s own healthy cells. Today, there are more than 100 types of autoimmune diseases, each affecting different parts of the body. A few common examples include psoriasis, type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), vitiligo and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Why mental health support groups are gaining ground and members While medical researchers are still trying to fully understand the root causes, one major factor is thought to be a leaky gut, which is when the gut lining becomes more permeable than it should be, allowing things like food particles, nutrients, bacteria, and other substances to pass into the bloodstream. When this occurs, the immune system reacts by going into overdrive, targeting these substances as threats. Normally, the natural resistance calms down once the invaders are dealt with. But if these particles keep slipping into the bloodstream, the system can stay on high alert, eventually attacking not just foreign substances but healthy cells as well.

What are the treatment options to consider? While autoimmune disorders cannot be completely cured, they can be effectively managed with treatments designed to control flare-ups and maintain remission, thus, improving quality of life. While conventional therapies can treat the symptoms, they don't focus on the root cause. Here, an integrative approach, which combines traditional and complementary therapies, is recommended for better outcomes, considering the whole person—mind, body, and spirit.

To begin with, diet and nutritional therapy can help identify food triggers and provide essential supplements to support the body's natural healing processes. Although various supplements are under research, vitamin D is one of the most extensively examined for autoimmune disorders. Vitamin D can help reduce the frequency or severity of relapses in individuals with multiple sclerosis, as lower serum levels of vitamin D are observed during relapses.

Alongside dietary adjustments, therapeutic strategies are encouraged by medical care. For example, promoting healthy angiogenesis—where new blood vessels form from existing ones to meet increased demands for oxygen and nutrients—is crucial for tissue repair and gut health recovery. Promoting angiogenesis can be helpful in conditions like alopecia. Conversely, an anti-angiogenic approach is beneficial in some cases, such as in treating psoriasis. Further, a balanced gut microbiome—the totality of bacteria, protozoa, and other microorganisms living in the digestive tract, can support the effectiveness of various treatments. This includes stem cell therapy (the unique ability to transform into the cells needed to repair damaged organs, nerves, and muscles) by reducing systemic inflammation and improving immune response.

Role of mental wellness in autoimmune health With physical care, nurturing mental well-being is equally essential to managing autoimmune conditions. The brain's central nervous system and stomach's enteric nervous system, often known as the “second brain" are connected by the vagus nerve. This connection means that even with top-notch medical care and a balanced diet—stress, anxiety, and negative emotions can impede the body's healing processes. To avoid this negative impact, effective stress management is key, as chronic stress can intensify autoimmune flare-ups. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Embracing practices like mindfulness, staying grounded in the present, and deep breathing can help lower cortisol, the stress hormone, and promote better healing.

Given this, establishing a healthy sleep cycle is key to active recovery—as deep, restorative sleep is when the body performs its most effective repair work. This includes maintaining a regular and healthy sleep schedule, which helps regulate the circadian rhythm. Additionally, practices like sun gazing can harmonize hormones such as cortisol and melatonin, boosting sleep quality.

As the incidence of autoimmune disorders rises by approximately 3–5% globally, incorporating mind-body interventions has become crucial in managing these conditions. Techniques such as yoga, strength training, walking, and physiotherapy are particularly beneficial for autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, where mobility exercises and stretching can help alleviate joint and bone issues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ultimately, achieving optimal results and finding the most effective combination of therapies for each patient often involves trial and error. To assist with this idea, integrative therapies offer a holistic approach to effectively managing autoimmune disorders by addressing root causes and leveraging evidence-based practices. This empowers patients to collaborate with their body's natural immune system, seeking symptomatic relief and improving their overall well-being.

The article was authored by Deepika Rathod, chief nutrition officer (CNO) at Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}