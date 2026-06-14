How small periods of practised silence boost your brain

Shruti Jain, a Chennai-based yoga teacher, was introduced to intentional silence early in life. Growing up in a Jain household, practising silence was intrinsic: “It’s part of our culture to attend Sunday school, where we were introduced to sitting in dhyana (meditation).” Today, silence punctuates her day in small ways: sitting quietly before and after meetings or listening to her surroundings instead of plugging into music during commutes. Over time, she has become less reactive, more patient, and better able to sit with discomfort.

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Science supports this. A study from 2024 by Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital, and Boston University, in the health journal Mindfulness found silence can reshape how the brain connects different areas, stills mental chatter and sharpens focus.

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A large part of this renewed interest can be traced to the popularity of practices like the 10-day silent meditation retreat at Vipassana meditation centres. Husband and wife, Savitri and Sivakumar, founders of Trichy Plus, a coaching institute in Trichy, discovered this first-hand. They expected it to be a simple experience of just “being quiet”, but it turned into an intense confrontation with their own restlessness. “The first few days were the hardest and the urge to distract ourselves was overwhelming,” they reflect. But slowly, their senses felt sharper and alive. Practicing silence on a daily basis sharpens attention and reduces anxiety “It was almost as if they had been numbed all along by constant external input, and were now waking up. For the first time, I could truly hear my own voice—without interruption,” notes Savitri.

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For Anita Anklesaria, a 68-year-old retiree from Ahmedabad, silence has become a daily ritual after attending the silent retreat. After decades in a fast-paced, people-facing career in the aviation industry, she now begins her mornings with half-an-hour of quiet reflection. Introduced to the practice by her daughter, she has since attended multiple retreats and even volunteered at a few. “I used to be very talkative,” she shares. “Now I think before I speak.” The shift has brought her a sense of calm, acceptance and emotional steadiness.

In a hyper-connected world, where even moments of pause are filled with scrolling, such disengagements are radical, believes Chennai-based Santosh Kumar, co-founder of the wellness app OruCupOxygen. He approaches silence as a daily discipline. He sets aside an hour each day to meditate. Over time, this practice has reshaped how he approaches both work and rest. “Silence teaches you that there’s no immediate reward. Focus is serious work. Once you understand that, you also realise your body and mind are capable of much more than you think,” he shares.

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Dr Murali Krishna, a psychiatrist at Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru, believes this practice is particularly relevant today: “It is an effective counterbalance to constant digital distraction. It allows the brain to process emotions better and creates improved conditions to reflect on inner thoughts.” He further adds incorporating small, structured periods of silence, whether through device-free time, mindful breathing, or quiet mornings, can help sharpen attention, reduce anxiety, and build mental resilience.

Micro silence rituals for self-care • Don’t grab your phone the moment you wake up. Sit quietly for a few minutes either on the bed or a yoga mat on the floor, and let the body wake up naturally.

• Hit the road without music or podcasts once in a while and simply observe the surroundings.

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• Give yourself a short break between meetings or tasks before diving into the next one.

• On a daily basis, practice mindful breathing or meditation, even if only for five or ten minutes.

• Listen to conversations mindfully instead of rushing to respond.

• Spend a few minutes in silence before going to bed to slow down racing thoughts.

Deepa Natarajan Lobo is an independent journalist based in Bengaluru.