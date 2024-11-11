5 international marathons where running meets drinking

The first race I ever ran was the half marathon at the Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon in 2009. I have been running ever since. The first drink I had was in 2003 and I have been drinking ever since. Of late, I find that these two interests of mine have been merging way more frequently than they used to from a decade ago. That's because there are multiple events that have created a new ‘sport’ of drinking and running. Additionally, there are podcasts such as the excellent IPAs and Race Days, Beer Mile Podcast and the Beer Runner Podcast that bring the two hobbies together. So, if you are a runner with a drinking problem or a drinker with a running problem – if you please – who wants to be an active participant in this brand-new sport of drinking and running, Lounge rounds up five international races you should definitely check out.

View Full Image Participants running through vineyards at Le Marathon du Medoc (Yves Mainguy)

Le Marathon du Medoc

Where: Medoc, France

When: September 6, 2025

Distance: Full marathon only

This is the OG race that started it all some four decades ago. In September 2025, 8,500 runners will line up for the 39th Marathon du Medoc to run through vineyards in and around Bordeaux. They will be cheered on by the region’s wine-makers who bring out some of their finest wines for the runners to taste at special “hydration" stations set up along the course. Some of the wines served are so rare, they never make it to the stores. Many even pair their wines with cheese and cold cuts. With seven hours to complete the race, you can take all the time to savour and sip at every step, win your medal, and find some more wine beyond the finish line. If the marathon seems too rushed, sign up for a walk through the vineyards a day after the race and continue your run of wine tastings.

Beer Lovers' Marathon

Where: Liege, Belgium

When: May 17-18, 2025

Distance: Full marathon only

With beer, live music and a costume theme, this is one marathon where you want to be the first one out of the starting blocks and among the last ones to finish. Inspired by the Marathon du Medoc, this marathon was launched in 2016 by a bunch of Belgians with some help from the organisers of the French race, no less. The theme for the 2025 race is Belgian Comic Strip, so get ready to dress up and run along a course that will have 16 live bands performing, and 16 hydration stations handing out 16 different Belgian beers to runners. Just 2km from the finish line, you will also find a food station serving the famous Belgian fries and more. The actual party starts beyond the finish line where you can enjoy more beer at an open bar and a buffet. They even have a farewell beer for runners at noon a day after the race.

View Full Image Participants at a previous edition of The Dramathon (Lee Carson)

The Dramathon

Where: Speyside, Scotland

When: October 2025

Distance: Full marathon, half marathon and 10K run

A play on the word “dram" — which is a single measure of whisky — the race takes runners from one Speyside distillery to the next through scenic forest trails, small hills and a short stretch of a road along the popular Speyside Way. Unlike the Marathon du Medoc and Beer Lovers Marathon, the Dramathon is open to runners of all capabilities, offering options from the very manageable 10km to the challenging full marathon and even a relay full marathon. At the end of the race, you are handed miniatures of the distilleries you passed through along with the medals. The founders of the race aim to retain a sense of humour and fun in this event, so don’t take your whisky or running too seriously. Just sample the good stuff as you run through some pretty parts of Scotland.

Shamrockin’ Run

Where: New Orleans

When: March 9, 2025

Distance: Half marathon, 10K, 5K and Kids Leprechaun Fun Run

If it’s fun and involves drinking on the streets, can New Orleans be far? While the main race doesn’t involve drinking, the annual Guinness Challenge Championship is a part of it. The 5km race is open to the first 200 men and 200 women and involves participants stopping at each mile marker to drink 120ml of Guinness, collect a wrist band, and resume running. The first three men and women win a case of Guinness each. Held in the run up to St Patrick’s Day, there is an afterparty with music, booze and food in true Nyawlins style.

The Beer Mile

When: You can organise your own whenever you like.

Where: Any place as per your convenience.

Distance: 1.6km, a.k.a a Mile.

The most viral run these days, this one requires you to chug a can of beer, run 400m as fast as you can, and repeat it four times to complete a beer mile. The idea has become so popular that there is a legit Beer Mile world championship complete with a website and a leaderboard. The fastest man, Corey Bellemore, has finished four points between running 1.6km in 4 minutes 28.10 seconds while the fastest woman, Shelby Houlihan, has done the same in 5 minutes 43.81 seconds. Perhaps it's time you find out how fast you are at the sport of drinking and dashing at your convenience? Just remember to run after downing the first can.

Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and the co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.