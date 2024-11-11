5 international marathons where running meets drinking
SummaryAs drinking-themed races get increasingly popular, here's a roundup of five international races to check out in 2025
The first race I ever ran was the half marathon at the Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon in 2009. I have been running ever since. The first drink I had was in 2003 and I have been drinking ever since. Of late, I find that these two interests of mine have been merging way more frequently than they used to from a decade ago. That's because there are multiple events that have created a new ‘sport’ of drinking and running. Additionally, there are podcasts such as the excellent IPAs and Race Days, Beer Mile Podcast and the Beer Runner Podcast that bring the two hobbies together. So, if you are a runner with a drinking problem or a drinker with a running problem – if you please – who wants to be an active participant in this brand-new sport of drinking and running, Lounge rounds up five international races you should definitely check out.