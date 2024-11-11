5 international marathons where running meets drinking

This is the OG race that started it all some four decades ago. In September 2025, 8,500 runners will line up for the 39th Marathon du Medoc to run through vineyards in and around Bordeaux. They will be cheered on by the region’s wine-makers who bring out some of their finest wines for the runners to taste at special “hydration" stations set up along the course. Some of the wines served are so rare, they never make it to the stores. Many even pair their wines with cheese and cold cuts. With seven hours to complete the race, you can take all the time to savour and sip at every step, win your medal, and find some more wine beyond the finish line. If the marathon seems too rushed, sign up for a walk through the vineyards a day after the race and continue your run of wine tastings.