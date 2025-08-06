The healing power of blue: Finding adventures and life lessons in scuba diving

One plunge into the ocean is often all it takes to realise how minuscule we are in the colossal universe. For those who have experienced life beneath the surface, the sea is more than just a vast body of water—it’s a place of surrender, stillness, and deep perspective. In the deep calm of blue, each breath becomes meditative – therapeutic for the mind and a calming balm for the soul. On the occasion of International Scuba Diving Day, Lounge dives into the stories of people for whom the ocean has become not just a world of adventure but a form of healing.