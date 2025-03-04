The sleep revolution: How Indian companies are helping customers find sweet rest

The pursuit of rest has become an industry in itself today, with solutions ranging from meditation apps to high-tech sleep trackers. But beneath the buzz about eight-hour nights and circadian rhythms lies a quieter, transformative revolution: the reinvention of mattresses, beds, and sleep accessories. This shift isn’t merely about comfort—it’s about redefining sleep as the cornerstone of physical, mental, and emotional health. And consumers, increasingly aware of sleep’s role in longevity and productivity, are spending more on their beds than ever before.

Ikea’s most recent Global Sleep report, that surveyed 55,000 people across 57 countries, has some interesting data on what Indians like to spend on. Bedroom essentials, as per the report, are a must for the majority. To quote the report, “23% Indians swear by special mattresses and pillows for the perfect snooze, 16% counted on blackout curtains or blinds to keep things pitch dark". The real eye opener, however, was discovering that “68% believe that an organised, tidy space is the key to better Zzzz’s".

“I never thought spending on a mattress was logical," admits Priyam Desai, a 34-year-old software engineer in Delhi, who recently switched to a hybrid latex model. “After dealing with back pain and learning about how sleep affects overall health, it felt like a necessity."

Keeping up with customer demands, mattress companies who were relegated to the utilitarian bracket, are now at the intersection of innovation, sustainability and science. So, gone are the days when mattresses were slabs of spring-filled foam. Today, they’re designed to align spines, regulate temperature, and even soothe anxiety. “From cooling materials to ergonomic designs, these advancements aim to enhance sleep quality, a factor increasingly prioritized by consumers," Anand Nichani, managing director, Magniflex India, explains. Memory foam and gel-infused materials, according to Nichani, have evolved to include temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking properties that can offer restful sleep even during warmer months. “Eco-friendly materials like organic cotton, latex, and recycled fibers have also gained traction, appealing to environmentally-conscious customers," he notes.

Innovative sleep accessories are also rising in popularity. Weighted blankets, for instance, are now crafted with breathable fabrics and customizable weights to deliver calming pressure without overheating. “Pillows, too, are now designed to address specific sleep positions and preferences, with options that range from orthopaedic support to temperature-controlled fillings," adds Nichani before pointing out that certifications like OEKO-TEX® and GRS further assure customers of the safety and eco-friendliness of the materials used.

FROM SPACECRAFTS TO MATTRESSES

Memory foam has surged in popularity in recent years, though its origins trace back to NASA’s efforts in the 1960s to enhance the safety of aircraft cushions. Today, it has evolved far beyond its aerospace beginnings, becoming a staple in the quest for better sleep. “Memory foam is designed for better pressure distribution. It helps prevent neck strain, which is a common issue with conventional pillows. Innovation today, however, is not just about materials but also about thoughtful design that addresses specific needs like pain relief," tells Ganesh Sharad Sonawane, founder and CEO of Frido, a Pune-based company that creates ergonomic body support products like wedge cushions, neck pillows, laptop cushions and more.

In markets like the US or Europe, there’s a growing understanding that mattresses sag over time, sometimes within just a year or two. When this happens, people replace them to maintain proper spinal alignment and avoid back pain. In India, people often continue using old, sagging mattresses, which exacerbates back problems.

“We recently introduced mattress toppers, which are proving to be incredibly popular. A topper can transform even an aging mattress into one that feels high-end. It’s an affordable solution—our toppers start at just ₹4,000 for a single size,“ says Sonawane. Revealing that Frido has recently developed a material called Quick Response Foam (QR Foam), a hybrid of memory foam and high-resilience foam, Sonawane shares, “This design ensures better pressure distribution, which is critical for comfort and health."

REDEFINING A GOOD BED

We spend nearly a third of our lives in bed, making a quality mattress not just a purchase but an investment in health. “One common misconception is that a hard mattress is best for back pain," says Dr. Mayuri Varshney, a Noida-based physiotherapist. “In reality, a mattress that’s too firm creates pressure points around the hips, shoulders, and lumbar spine, leading to restless sleep and fatigue." Varshney recommends a medium-firm mattress that balances comfort and support. “A good mattress should maintain the spine’s natural curve, evenly distribute body weight, and relieve pressure points," she advises.

For those uncertain about what firmness might work best, Harvard Health Publishing in a 2021 article titled, What Type of Mattress is Best for People with Low Back Pain?, suggests a practical test. “Place a plywood board under your mattress to reduce spring movement," the experts advise. “Or try sleeping with your mattress directly on the floor to simulate a firmer surface." But even the best mattress may feel different once it’s brought home. To gauge long-term comfort, the researchers recommend testing the mattress in various settings such as at a hotel, a friend’s home, or during extended naps.

SPOILT BY CHOICE?

48% Indians claim stress to be a major barrier for good sleep, as per the Ikea report. Could that explain this new consumer behaviour of investing in products that can assure a good night’s rest? 47-year-old businessman Rajiv Khare credits his switch to a cervical pillow with improving both his sleep and his mornings. “It’s not just about relieving pain; it’s about how refreshed you feel when you wake up," he says.

Yet navigating the burgeoning market isn’t without challenges. “Many consumers are overwhelmed by the variety of options and high prices," notes Pankaj Meena, a salesman at a Sleepwell mattress outlet in south Delhi. “For middle-class buyers, finding a high-quality product at an affordable price is still a struggle. With so many marketing gimmicks, it’s essential to focus on scientifically engineered products, Sonawane advises. About what lies ahead in terms of innovation, the Indian Sleep Products Federation (ISPF) predicts a future filled with 3D and 5D mattress technology, IoT-enabled smart beds, and eco-friendly materials like breathable latex. Some smart mattresses already track sleep patterns, monitor heart rates, and even reduce snoring through advanced contouring layers— it’s what cozy dreams are made of.

GOOD NIGHT, SLEEP TIGHT

Dr. Vikas Mittal, a sleep specialist, expands on the essentials of a good mattress.

Spinal Alignment: A mattress that supports your spine in a neutral position (where your spine is neither arched nor compressed) is crucial for avoiding back pain.

Pressure Relief: A mattress should relieve pressure from key points like your shoulders, hips, and knees, particularly for side sleepers, to prevent pain and discomfort.

Temperature Regulation: Proper temperature control is key to avoiding disrupted sleep. Consider materials like cooling memory foam or breathable latex.

Motion Isolation: For couples, a mattress with good motion isolation, such as memory foam or a hybrid with pocketed coils, can prevent disturbances from a partner’s movements.

Firmness: The right level of firmness is essential for both comfort and support. Generally speaking, back sleepers need medium to firm mattresses, side sleepers benefit from softer, pressure-relieving mattresses, and stomach sleepers need firmer surfaces to prevent neck and back strain.

Durability: An older, worn-out mattress can exacerbate discomfort and health issues. Investing in a durable mattress made from high-quality materials ensures you’ll get long-term health benefits.

Tanisha Saxena is a Delhi-based independent journalist. She writes stories that are on the intersection of art, culture and lifestyle.