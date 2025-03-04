The sleep revolution: How Indian companies are helping customers find sweet rest

FROM SPACECRAFTS TO MATTRESSES

Memory foam has surged in popularity in recent years, though its origins trace back to NASA’s efforts in the 1960s to enhance the safety of aircraft cushions. Today, it has evolved far beyond its aerospace beginnings, becoming a staple in the quest for better sleep. “Memory foam is designed for better pressure distribution. It helps prevent neck strain, which is a common issue with conventional pillows. Innovation today, however, is not just about materials but also about thoughtful design that addresses specific needs like pain relief," tells Ganesh Sharad Sonawane, founder and CEO of Frido, a Pune-based company that creates ergonomic body support products like wedge cushions, neck pillows, laptop cushions and more.