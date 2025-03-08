Lounge
International Women’s Day: How exercise can help you navigate menopause smoothly
Shrenik Avlani 6 min read 08 Mar 2025, 03:00 PM IST
SummaryMenopausal symptoms that can range from hot flashes to vertigo can significantly impact a woman's normal life. Regular physical activity can help mitigate the effects of menopause
It is an unfortunate reality of modern life that despite menopause being a period of significant transition for all women there isn’t enough research or frank discussions about it to this day. As a result, many women are caught unaware and unprepared for the big changes that are about to hit them.
