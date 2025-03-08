International Women’s Day: How exercise can help you navigate menopause smoothly

It is an unfortunate reality of modern life that despite menopause being a period of significant transition for all women there isn’t enough research or frank discussions about it to this day. As a result, many women are caught unaware and unprepared for the big changes that are about to hit them.

Menopause usually occurs between 45-55 years of age, it marks the end of menstruation and is a period of significant hormonal shifts in a woman’s life, says Dr. Garima Sawhney, senior gynaecologist and co-founder of Pristyn Care. “It’s a tough, confusing, often depressing and confidence deflating period in the lives of many women. The irony is you know what’s happening and why… but still don’t understand it as it happens," says Kavitha Reddy, a 50-year-old homemaker and amateur marathoner from Pune. According to Dr. Neha Abhijit Pawar, consultant for gynaecology at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, it is an important transition in a woman’s life because the hormonal changes can impact her physical and emotional wellbeing.

Menopause signifies a natural decline in ovarian function which can cause various symptoms like hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, vaginal dryness, reduced libido and irregular periods.

MENOPAUSAL SYMPTOMS

“The symptoms can significantly impact a woman’s quality of life, sleep and overall wellbeing. The period leading up to menopause, known as perimenopause, is also part of this important transition phase and can last for 2 to 5 years," explains Sawhney, adding, “Menopause is accompanied by a drop in oestrogen levels, which also increases the risk of osteoporosis, heart disease and metabolic disorders." Many women also gain weight and experience a drop in bone density as they go through menopause. Some women may experience vertigo, dizziness, or balance issues due to hormonal effects on the nervous system and inner ear.

Delhi-based designer Namrata Joshipura, 54, knows all too well about the immense impact that menopause can have. An extremely active woman who runs marathons, hits the gym for strength training, and pays attention to her diet besides running her fashion business, Joshipura was preparing for her sixth Abbott World Marathon Majors race in Tokyo about a year-and-a-half ago. “It was around this time that menopause triggered vertigo for me. It has also impacted my ability to run long distances so I haven’t run a full or half marathon since finishing the Tokyo Marathon last year," she recalls.

According to Sawhney the best way to prepare and tackle menopause-related changes is a combination of a balanced diet, regular exercise, stress management, and routine health check-ups. “Eating calcium- and vitamin D-rich foods helps maintain bone health, while strength training and aerobic exercises support muscle and cardiovascular health. Stress-reducing activities such as yoga and meditation improve emotional wellbeing," says Sawhney.

FOCUS ON EXERCISE

A holistic approach with a focus on exercise and adequate sleep is the best way to tackle menopause-related changes and symptoms. Pawar says the five pillars for managing menopause are diet, exercise, sleep hygiene, stress management, and hormonal therapy. “Early preparation is the key. It’s important to stay informed and seek support from family, friends or a therapist," she adds. Reddy confirms the importance of having someone to talk to: “During this period, having strong confidants with whom I could talk and pour my heart out to was a true blessing."

Exercise and training helped both Reddy and Joshipura navigate menopause. Joshipura, who celebrated her 50th birthday with a 50km run, cannot run those distances these days, but she continues to train, workout and eat healthy. Her consistency certainly paid off. Not only has she been able to deal efficiently with menopause-related upheavals, she has also improved her endurance and is now able to run about 15km. “Time spent at the gym means I have also managed to ward off osteoporosis, which is one of the most common menopause-related conditions," says Joshipura. For Reddy, running and tough training schedules helped her “big time" in coping up with mood swings and hormonal imbalances.

Also read: An old bias against hormone therapy is hurting Indian women

Regular physical activity plays a vital role in mitigating the effects of menopause. “Exercise helps regulate oestrogen levels, which can alleviate common menopausal symptoms like hot flashes and mood fluctuations. Strength training and weight-bearing exercises, in particular, help preserve muscle mass and maintain bone density, reducing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures. Exercise also supports better sleep quality by regulating the body’s circadian rhythm and decreasing anxiety, both of which are often disrupted during menopause," says Indira Chavva, a fitness expert at Cult Fit. Regular workouts also boost endorphins, regulate cholesterol and blood sugar levels and reduce sleep disturbances.

A well-rounded fitness routine during menopause should include a mix of strength training, cardio, mobility, and relaxation exercises. While strength training helps maintain muscle, bone density, and metabolism, cardio workouts—whether steady-state or moderate-intensity intervals—support heart health and weight regulation. Yoga and pilates improve flexibility, joint health, and stress management, while mobility and balance exercises reduce stiffness and injury risk," adds Chavva.

While exercise is great, Sawhney advises women to be smart and pay attention to how their bodies react to the load they subject themselves to. “Women engaging in high-intensity workouts or endurance sports should listen to their bodies and avoid overtraining. Hydration, adequate nutrition, and sufficient rest are crucial to prevent fatigue and injuries. As bone density declines, incorporating low-impact strength training can reduce fracture risks. Modifying exercise intensity based on energy levels and symptoms helps maintain consistency without added stress," she says.

HAVE A DIET RICH IN CALCIUM AND VITAMIN-D

The best approach to manage menopause-related changes also focuses on diet alongside exercise. Eating right is a game-changer as it allows women to reap maximum benefits of the time they invest in being active, say experts. “Prioritise fruits, especially citrus fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein and low fat dairy products," advises Pawar. “Focus on foods rich in calcium and vitamin-D for bone health. Limit intake of saturated fats, added sugars and processed foods. A regimen of twice-a-day calcium citrate supplementation (800 mg) and a balanced diet with plenty of calcium, vitamin-D and lean protein must be followed."

Strength training in conjunction with adequate protein, calcium, vitamin D, and Omega-3 intake helps maintain muscle, bone, and joint health while supporting overall performance, adds Chavva. “By balancing high-impact training with adequate recovery, proper hydration, joint care, and targeted nutrition, women can maintain strength, mobility, and overall wellbeing through menopause while minimising injury risks," she says.

FIVE PILLARS OF MANAGING MENOPAUSE

Early preparation is the key to navigating menopause, says Dr. Neha Abhijit Pawar, consultant for gynaecology at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. The five things one must focus on during this period of transition are:

Diet: Prioritise fruits, especially citrus fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein and low fat dairy products. Cut down on saturated fats, added sugars and processed foods.

Exercise: Regular physical activity, both cardio and strength training, are important. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate intensity exercise most days of the week.

Sleep Hygiene: Establish a consistent sleep schedule and manage sleep disruptions caused by hot flashes.

Stress Management: Relaxation techniques like deep breathing, meditation and yoga go a long way. Identify and address the stress triggers.

Hormonal Therapy: Taking bio identical hormone supplements and synthetic hormone replacement therapy can help tide over the challenges of menopause if taken judiciously under the guidance of an expert.

Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and the co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.