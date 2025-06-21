International Yoga Day 2025: Can only doing yoga help you lose the pounds?
Many yoga practitioners believe that regular asana practice can facilitate weight loss. Lounge spoke to experts who argue that it shouldn't be seen as a standalone solution to lose the pounds
Yoga, thanks to its multiple benefits, has pretty much become mainstream all over the world. And its popularity cuts across all lines: runners and endurance athletes love yoga because it gives their overused muscles a proper deep stretch; strength training enthusiasts love it because yoga can help their load bearing muscles achieve full range of motion; hybrid athletes love it because, well, they are hybrid; and those who hate gyms and exercise turn to yoga because it doesn’t feel like a workout and also helps them find inner peace.