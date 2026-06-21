International Yoga Day: 6 teachers pick their favourite asanas

The United Nations established the International Day of Yoga in 2014, and it was observed for the first time the following year on June 21. Since then the occasion is celebrated across the world with events that see a massive turnout. Ahead of this year’s edition, Lounge asked six yoga instructors for their favourite yoga pose, their benefits and tips on how to perform them well.
Karthik Kashyap
Yoga instructor with a Ph.D. in yoga from Mangalore University
Favourite asana: Ardhamatsyendra Asana
Despite being a sitting asana, it gives good stability to the spine while exercising the whole body from toes to head. There’s a rare combination of stability and mental alertness in this asana which makes it my favourite sitting posture.
Benefits: This asana improves spinal health. It also mobilises your thoracic, cervical and lumbar parts of the back. Regularly performing this asana makes your spine flexible. It also exerts pressure on your abdomen leading to a gentle compression and massaging of organs such as liver, pancreas, intestine and spleen and enhanced blood flow to the intestinal wall improving digestion. It activates both the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems creating a fine balance.
Tips to improve the asana: Twist your entire spine while keeping it upright and straight. Focus your gaze either on the tip of your nose or at a point somewhere in distance as it helps you concentrate, stabilise your mind and keep it free of any intrusive thoughts.
Anshuka Parwani
Founder, Anshuka Yoga
Favorite asana: Shavasana
Also called the corpse pose, it’s performed at the end of a session. It’s just lying down on your back which seems simple but isn’t. It’s one of the most powerful and transformative poses in yoga because we are always over stimulated. Shavasana teaches the art of stillness. It teaches you to surrender. It’s conscious relaxation which allows the body to absorb the benefits of the practice while calming the nervous system. It helps to quieten the mind. For me Shavasana acts like a reminder that healing and growth can happen in stillness and moments of pause.
Benefits: There are so many benefits: physical, mental, emotional and spiritual as well. It deeply relaxes the body, activates the parasympathetic nerve system, helps reduce stress, anxiety and fatigue. It lowers your heart rate and helps enhance breath awareness. It helps you to recover, leads to mental clarity and emotional balance. 10 to 15 minutes of quality Shavasana can be deeply restorative.
Tips to improve the asana: Lie down comfortably with your legs relaxed and your arms away from the body, palms facing the ceiling and let the feet just naturally fall outward. Soften your jaw, your facial muscles, your shoulders and try to avoid fidgeting. Stay present. You can use props like bolsters or cushions under your knees or a cushion to make yourself comfortable.
Amol Kachare
Yoga teacher and evaluator (level 3) from the Yoga Certification Board and yoga consultant, Ashtanga Wellness Centre
Favourite asana: Setu Bandhasana or the Bridge Pose
It is a simple yet powerful asana that creates a balance between strength and relaxation. It opens the chest, improves spinal flexibility, and gives a sense of lightness and energy. I also appreciate how it helps reduce stress while improving posture and overall wellbeing.
Benefits: It strengthens the back, glutes and leg muscles. It also improves flexibility of the spine, opens the chest, shoulders, and hip flexors. The asana is known to enhance lung capacity and breathing efficiency while stimulating the thyroid gland and supporting metabolism. It also improves blood circulation and could help relieve mild back discomfort when performed correctly.
Tips to improve the asana: Press both feet evenly while engaging the thighs and gluteal muscles without over-squeezing. Keep your neck relaxed and avoid turning the head. Lift your chest toward your chin rather than pushing chin into chest. Breathe slowly and steadily. Come down gently, vertebra by vertebra, while exhaling.
Divya Rolla
300 hour advanced teacher training from Sivananda Ashram and yoga expert, Cult Fit
Favourite asana: Supported Sarvangasana or the shoulder stand
Called the queen of all poses, it is an inversion which opens access to a world of benefits, especially for women.
Benefits: This asana regulates hormones. The firm chin lock (Jalandhara Bandha) increases blood flow to the neck, which stimulates the thyroid and parathyroid glands. Inverting the body allows gravity to assist blood flow back to the heart, resting the cardiovascular system. This has a cooling, calming effect on the brain, helping to alleviate insomnia, nervous tension and stress. Relieving the pull of gravity allows abdominal and pelvic organs to be refreshed, aiding in digestion and easing menstrual or menopausal discomfort. The weight-bearing nature of the pose builds strength in the core, back and shoulders. The pose broadens the upper chest and back, freeing the diaphragm for deeper, rhythmic breathing, which is therapeutic for asthma and nasal congestion.
Tips to improve the asana: I specifically like the supported Sarvangasana because the Iyengar method of executing this posture ensures meticulous alignment, and uses props to make the pose accessible and safe. It also allows one to hold the posture longer.
Saurabh Bothra
Yoga instructor (level 2) from Yoga Certification Board and co-founder, Habuild
Favourite asana: Tadasana (mountain pose).
It may look simple, but it is one of the most foundational yoga postures. Tadasana teaches us how to stand correctly, align the body and become aware of our posture. In a world where many of us spend hours sitting at desks or looking down at screens, this awareness is incredibly valuable.
Benefits: Tadasana helps improve posture, balance, and overall body alignment. It encourages better weight distribution across the feet, engages core muscles and promotes stability. Practising it regularly can also help improve body awareness and support blood circulation.
Tips to improve the asana: Stand with your feet firmly grounded and distribute your weight evenly. Keep your spine long and your shoulders relaxed. Engage your core gently without creating tension. Avoid locking your knees and focus on steady breathing and maintain awareness of your posture. Most importantly, don’t focus on achieving the perfect pose. Yoga is about awareness and consistency, not performance.