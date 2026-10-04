The homemaker who started swimming at 38 and became a Ironman at 49

By sheer happenstance, she and her husband then moved out of the joint family setup. “I finally had the time to start walking to keep fit.” Learning that her friends went swimming at the local pool, she saw an opportunity to pursue sports and grabbed it. At 38, she learned to swim. She took to the sport naturally and, in her very first year, participated in the district-level Khel Mahakumbh—a large-scale sports competition in India designed to encourage mass participation in sports—held in Vadodara, even winning a medal in all four swimming styles.