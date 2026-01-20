Doing nothing is not laziness, it is essential for mental clarity: Malaika Arora

I’ll admit, I haven’t always made my mental health a priority. Fitness and physical health were always at the top of my list, but it took me a while to realize that mental wellness needs just as much care. For years, I thrived on being constantly busy, working on new projects, travelling for shoots, juggling motherhood. I was always in motion, convinced that if I wasn’t doing more, I wasn’t doing enough. But eventually, I learned the hard way that rest isn’t optional. It is essential.

Taking time off comes with guilt, especially for women – guilt about missing opportunities while relaxing, guilt for taking time for our selves, guilt for not always being available for others. I used to think, ‘How can I afford to rest when there’s so much to do?’ I’d tell myself, ‘My family needs me, my work needs me.’ I know many women struggle with that feeling of having to always be available. But here’s the truth: you can’t pour from an empty cup. If you don’t take care of yourself, you’re not really helping anyone.

I feel I’m professionally at my prime right now, and I’d still catch myself thinking, ‘If I take time off, I’m probably missing out on some thing.’ That mindset is exhausting and, honestly, damaging. I used to combine work with travel, thinking that if I could squeeze a vacation in between shoots, I’d be fine. But over time, I realized rest isn’t about working in some leisure. It’s about taking space for yourself. My friends, even my son, would remind me, ‘You need to just take some time off.’ And though I found it hard to stop, I finally understood the importance of listening. I’m learning to recharge, whether it’s a whole weekend off or simply carving out a Sunday to reset. Now I can feel how invigorating it is. I’m tapping into another part of myself, and it feels really good.

It’s Easy to Be Healthy by Malaika Arora, Bloomsbury Publishing India, 288 pages, ₹319.

SETTING BOUNDARIES

Once I understood the need for rest, the next step was creating boundaries around my time. Setting boundaries isn’t selfish. It’s an act of selflove. I had to learn that saying no is necessary to protect my peace. These boundaries started small: turning off my phone after 8 pm, reading in silence, lying down and doing nothing, or making space to be alone with my family. At first, I resisted, thinking that if I didn’t constantly respond to calls or messages, I would miss something important. But shutting out the noise is essential, especially in today’s hyper-connected world.

Now when I feel the weight of the world pressing down, I listen to my body and allow myself to rest. If I’m mentally drained or physically tired, I don’t hesitate to take a break. I’ve learned that doing nothing isn’t laziness. It’s essential for mental clarity. These small shifts are no different from the rituals I’ve shared earlier, whether it’s to do with fitness, food, or skincare. Boundary setting is no longer a luxury. It’s a non-negotiable part of my self-care.

Alongside setting boundaries, one of the most important lessons I’ve learned is that rest cannot be overlooked. I used to push through exhaustion, thinking I had to keep going, that stopping was a sign of weakness. Even when I was fatigued, I’d tell myself, ‘I’m good, I’m great, I’m fine. I’ll just pop in a vitamin or do some steam and I’ll be OK.’ But the truth is: you can’t keep running on empty forever.

You have to listen to your mind and body. Rest is necessary, not just for physical recovery but also for mental clarity. Without sleep, nothing works. Your body doesn’t function, your mind can’t focus, and your energy crashes. When I wake up after a full night’s rest, I feel invincible. In fact, it makes me better at being a mother, a professional, and a woman. Even on hectic days, if I’m tired, I’ll take a power nap, whether it’s between meetings or on set in my trailer. These small pauses really add up. It’s not just the long breaks that matter. It’s the little moments throughout the day that help me stay balanced physically, emotionally, and mentally.

SELF-CARE STARTS WITH THE LITTLE THINGS

While rest and boundaries are crucial, self-care doesn’t always require grand gestures. Often, it’s the little, everyday acts that make the biggest difference: taking a walk, watching something light to unwind, or simply having a cup of tea with a friend. These small moments of joy can be deeply grounding, and they don’t take much time.

Decluttering has become a quiet form of self-care for me. I feel lighter and more at peace after tidying up. It’s not just about a clean space. It’s about the mental clarity that comes with it. Even studies show that a clutter-free environment reduces stress and improves focus. Just a few minutes of tidying can clear your head.

Journaling is another way I release stress. When I’m overwhelmed, writing things down helps me process what I’m feeling. I find it liberating. Sometimes, it’s as simple as listening to music or stepping outside. Just a few minutes in nature can shift my mood completely. I also find great peace in being outdoors. Whether it’s walking in nature or simply stepping out to breathe fresh air, getting out of confined spaces resets my mind. Breathing deeply, even if the air isn’t perfect, helps me feel grounded. Gardening is another simple but powerful way I reset. It allows me to connect with the earth, calm my thoughts, and find a little peace amid the chaos. And of course, there’s the trusty hot shower. Always works wonders.

Excerpted from It’s Easy to Be Healthy by Malaika Arora, with permission from Bloomsbury Publishing India.