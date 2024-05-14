A complex narrative on the new weight loss drugs
Writer and journalist Johann Hari, 45, first heard of Ozempic, the controversial diabetes-turned-weight loss drug, at a Hollywood party in 2022. “Going to the party, I was curious to see if Hollywood stars, like most people in the world, had gained weight during covid-19. I arrived and it was really weird," recalls Hari talking to Lounge over the phone from London, about his new book, Magic Pill: The Extraordinary Benefits and Disturbing Risks of the New Weight-Loss Drugs. “It was not just that they had not gained weight, everyone was gaunt. Everyone looked like their own Snapchat filter,’" he says.
This anecdote serves as the perfect introduction to the book as well, hooking you enough to go on a pacy ride alongside Hari who investigates the new weight loss drugs that have become every celebrity’s favourite tool. They are Oprah-approved, no less. Yet, health experts remain divided on whether they are completely safe.
“These drugs cause extraordinarily high levels of weight loss. An average person using Ozempic loses 15% of their body weight. In the next iteration of this class of the drug, Mounjaro, the average person loses 21% of their body weight. And the next one that will be available next year, Retatrutide (triple G), will help people lose 24% of their body weight," says Hari about what sets this class of drugs apart from other diet pills that have come before. And yet, while the benefits seemed obvious, there were a number of other questions that left him conflicted enough to warrant going on a world-wide investigation. “From Iceland, to Minneapolis to Tokyo, [I travelled] to interview over 100 of the leading experts to really dig deeply into the research around these drugs," says Hari who started taking Ozempic in early 2023, and continues the habit.