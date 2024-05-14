A complex narrative on the new weight loss drugs

What would you tell anyone curious to try these drugs when they become more freely available?My advice is you should very carefully weigh the benefits and risks of these drugs. The best comparison for the health improvement these drugs can give you if you are obese is to look at bariatric surgery. It is a horrible operation, and with one in 1,000 people dying in the operation, it’s grim. But if you survive it, you get extraordinary health benefits. In the seven years that follow the operation, you are 56% less likely to have a heart attack, you are 60% less likely to die of cancer and you are 92% less likely to die of diabetes-related causes. Now, the evidence is growing that these drugs move you in the same direction. For example, if you take these drugs with a BMI (body mass index) of more than 27, your risk of having a heart attack or stroke goes down by 20%. So, I would say to someone, look for the benefits but also weigh them against the risks. And there are significant risks associated with these drugs.