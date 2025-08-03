How Indian biker John Gwite trained for Poland’s toughest ultracycling race
John Gwite came fifth in the 3600km-long Race Around Poland, the fastest time recorded by an Indian ride
At the peak of the pandemic, John Gwite discovered the joy of riding a bicycle. Short rides around his neighbourhood in Delhi kept the mind fresh. A few weeks later, he hit the highway towards Dehradun and once he was back home, he realised he had pedalled 250km, solo and self-supported. “I really enjoyed the freedom, the freshness of the outdoors each time I sat in the saddle. I was hooked on long distances," Gwite, 48, says.