How India’s fastest hurdler is preparing for the Olympics
SummaryJyothi Yarraji from Andhra Pradesh is the first Indian woman to qualify for the 100m hurdles event. Her preparation for the race entails up to three rigorous training sessions every day
Running, one might say, is easy. But running fast? That’s not. And running fast while jumping over barriers? That’s a totally different ballgame to borrow a cricketing analogy for a cricket-obsessed nation that is still celebrating the ICC T20 World Cup victory. Just ask the 24-year-old Jyothi Yarraji from Visakhapatnam in coastal Andhra Pradesh.