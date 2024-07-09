How India’s fastest hurdler is preparing for the Olympics

That the 24-year-old has immense strength and balance is evident in the fact that in May she managed to finish the 100m hurdles in Finland in just 12.78 seconds despite her leg crashing into the last hurdle. She not only stayed on her feet but recovered and blazed past the finish line. She had suffered a minor hip flexor injury due to that collision but she is fully fit and firing now, according to her coach James Hillier. Yarraji has also had to change her starting stance because she needed to reduce one stride (from eight strides to seven) between the starting blocks and the first hurdle after Hillier pointed out a minor issue with her posture. That is still a work in progress and Hillier was quoted by the Hindustan Times as saying that she will be absolutely ready to go by the time the Olympics arrive.