Your meal time matters as much as what you eat. Here’s why

Once I understood how profoundly food quality affected my metabolism, I became curious about another variable I’d largely ignored: timing. When you eat, it matters almost as much as what you eat.

My CGM experiments revealed fascinating patterns in how my body responded to identical foods at different times of day. A small bowl of rice eaten at 8am typically caused a 30–40 point glucose spike. The same portion consumed at 8pm could spike glucose by 50–60 points. Identical food, same quantity, vastly different metabolic impact. These timing differences reflect our body’s natural circadian rhythms. Insulin sensitivity naturally fluctuates throughout the day, following patterns that evolved over millions of years when humans ate during daylight hours and fasted at night. We’re naturally more insulin sensitive in the morning and less sensitive in the evening.

Traditional Indian eating patterns actually aligned well with these natural rhythms. Our grandparents typically ate their largest meal in the middle of the day when insulin sensitivity peaks, followed by a lighter evening meal. The modern pattern of grabbing something quick for breakfast, eating a moderate lunch, and consuming our largest meal at dinner essentially fights against our natural biology. Understanding this timing element transformed how I structure my own meals. Rather than eating identical portions throughout the day, I now front-load my carbohydrate intake earlier when my body can handle it more efficiently, while keeping evening meals focused on protein and vegetables.

Taking meal timing to its logical conclusion led me to experiment with fasting—periods of not eating that allow insulin levels to drop and the body to access stored fat for energy. After months of CGM monitoring, I noticed that my most stable glucose days were those that included extended periods without food. The magic happens when insulin levels drop during fasting periods. Your body switches from burning primarily glucose (a “fed” state) to burning stored fat (a “fasted” state). This metabolic flexibility—the ability to efficiently switch between fuel sources—appears to be a key marker of metabolic health.

16:8 & 18:6 APPROACHES

These time-restricted eating patterns involve condensing your eating window to 8 or 6 hours, respectively, then fasting for the remaining 16-18 hours. In practice, this might mean finishing dinner by 7pm and not eating again until 11am or 1pm the next day. Through my own experimentation and work with family members, I’ve found that 16:8 often isn’t enough to create significant metabolic benefits for people with existing insulin resistance. The 18:6 pattern seems to be the minimum effective dose for most Indians, likely because our genetic predisposition to insulin resistance requires more extended periods of low insulin to see meaningful benefits.

EXTENDED FASTS Occasional longer fasts of 24-36 hours can provide more dramatic metabolic resets. Research on intermittent fasting in insulin-treated people with type 2 diabetes found that frequent 24-hour fasts were so effective at improving insulin sensitivity that participants were able to cease insulin use, some in as little as five days. However, extended fasting requires careful consideration of individual health status and should be approached gradually. I recommend starting with milder fasting approaches and progressively extending them as the body adapts.

One of the most profound discoveries during my fasting experiments was distinguishing between true hunger and habitual eating. My own approach involved 24-hour water fasts once every week. During these fasts, I consumed only water (with some Himalayan pink salt for electrolytes), black coffee, or green tea—basically beverages without any calories. Before understanding metabolic health, I ate constantly—not because I was genuinely hungry, but because I was accustomed to eating every few hours. True hunger builds gradually and can be satisfied with almost any food. Cravings, on the other hand, feel urgent and demand specific foods—usually refined carbohydrates or sugary items. These cravings are often insulin-driven rather than reflecting genuine nutritional needs.

As my insulin sensitivity improved through better food choices and meal timing, the constant background hunger that had plagued me for years simply disappeared. I could go 16-18 hours without food and feel energetic and focused, rather than shaky and irritable. Understanding hunger vs. cravings is crucial for anyone trying to improve their metabolic health. Much of what we interpret as hunger is actually the result of unstable blood glucose creating biochemical stress that demands immediate fuel. When blood glucose remains stable, hunger becomes a gentle signal rather than an urgent demand.

The benefits of strategic meal timing extended far beyond glucose control. My energy became remarkably stable throughout the day. The afternoon crashes that had been a regular feature of my working life—usually hitting around 3pm and leaving me reaching for tea and snacks—completely disappeared. My sleep quality improved dramatically. Late-night eating, I discovered, interferes with the natural drop in body temperature that signals sleepiness. By finishing my last meal 3-4 hours before bedtime, I fell asleep more easily and woke up more refreshed. Perhaps most importantly, my relationship with food changed. Instead of food controlling my schedule and energy levels, I gained control over when and how I ate. This psychological shift was as valuable as any metabolic improvement.

Here’s a crucial detail many people overlook: how you break a fast matters enormously. After 16-18 hours without food, your body becomes highly sensitive to the first thing you eat. Breaking a fast with high-carbohydrate foods like typical Indian breakfast items— poha, upma, or sweet chai—can trigger substantial glucose spikes that undo many of the benefits you’ve gained. The ideal fast-breaking foods combine protein and healthy fats with minimal carbohydrates:

Scrambled eggs with vegetables cooked in ghee 2. Greek yogurt with nuts and seeds

3. Paneer with cucumber and mint

4. Coconut milk smoothie with protein powder

These combinations provide sustained energy without triggering dramatic insulin responses, allowing you to maintain the metabolic benefits of fasting while transitioning back to your eating window. Research on breakfast composition supports this approach. A study of overweight women found that those who ate a high-protein breakfast experienced fewer cravings, better blood glucose control, and consumed fewer total calories throughout the day compared to those who started with high-carbohydrate meals.

Excerpted with permission from Sick Nation: Inside India’s Lifestyle Disease Epidemic and How to Fix It by Karan Sarin, published by Wyzr.