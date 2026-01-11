Why khichdi, India’s comfort food, beats every detox trend

In north Indian homes, khichdi cooked with winter produce like carrots, peas and radish or a mix of lentils, is integral to Makar Sankranti. While the festive significance is connected to celebrating a good harvest, there is a health aspect too. It is believed to fortify the body and build immunity as the season changes. In the global wellness industry, the dish is marketed as vegan, gluten-free, gut-friendly and anti-inflammatory but even without spelling out these terms Indians have turned to khichdi for nourishment.

Khichdi is the softest kind of reset for the gut and the nervous system. Clinical nutritionist Himani Jariwala, founder of Victrio Nutrition, Mumbai, explains why the shift feels immediate. “Khichdi is a complete holistic nourishing meal, whereas kombucha and probiotics are supplements not meals. They can work together sometimes, but they cannot replace each other. Khichdi gives the gut rest rather than stimulation.” Post celebrations or festivals, having khichdi, Jariwala says, is ideal for a gut reset. “Khichdi works because it is the perfect combination of easy digestion, steady energy, hydration, anti-inflammatory spices and gut-friendly fibre — all warm and gentle.”

Khichdi feels emotional, but the magic is metabolic. “It is a complete meal,” Jariwala emphasises. Lentils contain lysine and grains contain sulphur-based amino acids like methionine and cysteine. “Together they provide all nine amino acids needed for a complete protein meal.” And making healthier upgrades to the dish are simple:

Swap white rice for millets or dalia

Add vegetables for fibre and micronutrients

Add paneer, yoghurt, lean meats or tofu for higher protein Centuries before “biohacking”, Ayurveda was restoring digestion with khichdi. “Khichdi is such a balanced meal,” says Dimple Jangda, gut-health and Ayurveda coach based in Mumbai. “It contains carbs, proteins and vegetables — everything the body needs in one pot.” She believes its power is most visible when life has been too heavy — nutritionally or emotionally. “A simple one-pot meal reduces the workload by almost 50%. The liver finally gets rest and goes into detoxification mode much faster. People think khichdi doesn't give enough amino acids. These are misconceptions created by the modern protein industry. A simple one-pot, whole-food plant-based meal is more than enough.”

At Ananda in the Himalayas, khichdi isn’t just comfort — it is protocol. “In the global wellness conversation today, gut health is a trending topic as people become more aware of the gut-brain axis and its impact. Khichdi plays an important role here as it’s both a comfort food and a therapeutic tool. We personalise even the type of khichdi, aligning it with Ayurvedic philosophy based on the guest’s dosha or body type,” says chef Diwaker Balodi, director of Culinary and F&B.

For guests at the detox stage, he recommends a classic simple version with plain white rice, moong dal, turmeric, ghee and rock salt. “It is low on any ingredient that is difficult for the gut to process.” At the restorative stage, he suggests a multigrain khichdi made with millets, rice, barley, and healing spices — ideal for those in the nourishing phase.

FROM SICK FOOD TO CHEF'S FOOD

As diners experiment with world cuisine while living away from home, they crave grounding. “People want comfort cooked with care and khichdi gives them that — it’s light, hearty and complete,” Kolkata-based chef Sneha Singhi. But cooking the dish that requires simple ingredients actually requires more technique, she says. “If you don’t build the flavour profile properly, it will taste like mush.” The fewer the elements, the higher the precision — a challenge chefs enjoy.

Khichdi’s comfort isn’t just cultural — it’s neurological. “When the mind is overwhelmed, the body seeks predictability,” says clinical psychologist Rita Mendonca in Mumbai. “Warm, soft meals reduce sensory effort. There's nothing to chew through, nothing to decode, and so the nervous system immediately reads it as safety.” Slow eating amplifies the effect. “Khichdi eaten slowly becomes a regulation practice without feeling like one,” she says. “It gives the system a real-time experience of calm.” In moments of grief, burnout or illness, this becomes emotional care. “Simple meals demand nothing of you — no appetite, no enthusiasm,” Mendonca explains. “Someone cooks khichdi for you when you cannot take care of yourself. It becomes a psychological reset.” The global wellness world calls this “functional eating”. For India, it is simply dinner.

