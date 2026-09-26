5 silent signs of kidney damage

A landmark study published in the peer-reviewed health journal The Lancet has sounded a serious alarm. Researchers project chronic kidney disease (CKD) will become the fifth leading cause of death globally by 2040. For India, the numbers are even grimmer. India reported the second-highest number of CKD cases globally in 2023, affecting an estimated 138 million people. And if current trends continue, annual deaths from CKD in India could touch 5,56,000 by 2040 nearly doubling the 2021 burden.