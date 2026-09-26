5 silent signs of kidney damage

Your kidneys work quietly filtering nearly 200 litres of blood every single day, balancing minerals, regulating blood pressure, and flushing out waste you never think about. And that silence, unfortunately, is also their biggest danger.
Your kidneys work quietly filtering nearly 200 litres of blood every single day, balancing minerals, regulating blood pressure, and flushing out waste you never think about. And that silence, unfortunately, is also their biggest danger.
A landmark study published in the peer-reviewed health journal The Lancet has sounded a serious alarm. Researchers project chronic kidney disease (CKD) will become the fifth leading cause of death globally by 2040. For India, the numbers are even grimmer. India reported the second-highest number of CKD cases globally in 2023, affecting an estimated 138 million people. And if current trends continue, annual deaths from CKD in India could touch 5,56,000 by 2040 nearly doubling the 2021 burden.
A landmark study published in the peer-reviewed health journal The Lancet has sounded a serious alarm. Researchers project chronic kidney disease (CKD) will become the fifth leading cause of death globally by 2040. For India, the numbers are even grimmer. India reported the second-highest number of CKD cases globally in 2023, affecting an estimated 138 million people. And if current trends continue, annual deaths from CKD in India could touch 5,56,000 by 2040 nearly doubling the 2021 burden.
The toughest part? Most people don’t know their kidneys are failing until it’s very late. Here are five signs that quietly show up and quietly get ignored:
1. Swelling in the feet, ankles, or face
When kidneys can’t flush out excess fluid, it collects in your tissues. Puffy feet in the evening or a slightly bloated face in the morning are easy to dismiss as “tiredness” or “too much salt.” They often aren’t.
2. Persistent fatigue and brain fog
Declining kidney function leads to a build-up of toxins in the blood. The result is a kind of heavy, unmotivated exhaustion that no amount of sleep quite fixes. Many write it off as stress or anaemia without investigating further.
3. Changes in urination
Foamy urine (a sign of protein leakage), darker colour, less frequency, or waking up multiple times at night to urinate — these are textbook early warnings that most people brush under the rug.
4. Persistent lower back or flank pain
Not all back pain is muscular. A dull, constant ache just below the ribcage on either side can point to kidney inflammation or early damage. It rarely screams, it just lingers.
5. High blood pressure that won’t settle
Hypertension-related CKD has been rising steadily and is now the second leading cause of kidney disease burden in India. But the relationship goes both ways and damaged kidneys also drive blood pressure up. If your BP isn’t responding well to treatment, your kidneys deserve a closer look.
The most difficult part of fighting CKD is that it remains dormant in early stages, producing no symptoms at all. A simple blood creatinine test and urine protein check can catch damage years before symptoms appear. For a country sitting on a ticking kidney crisis, that test might be the most important one you haven’t taken yet.
Dr. Shyam Sundar is a consultant- nephrologist, Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur.