How ultra runners have trained for the Ladakh Marathon
SummaryThe Ladakh Marathon began today. Lounge spoke to runners on how they trained for this tough high altitude race
In 2022, Corina van Dam decided to run the Khardung La Challenge, the 72km category of the Ladakh Marathon. She had the experience of running a trail race in Himachal Pradesh and a few ultra marathons at sea level. But on a training run around Leh before the main race, she realised it was unfamiliar territory for her.
“I struggled on the run and wondered how I was going to do the race. And then I saw someone walking quite fast on the uphill. It’s when I figured that your heart rate goes up if you try to run while going up. So when you’re climbing, you simply have to walk," Van Dam, 59, says.
That observation did wonders for her during the race, as she took third spot overall among women, and finished first in her category. And this week, she’ll be back, wiser and stronger, to attempt the Silk Route Ultra, the longest distance (122km) at the 11th edition of the Ladakh Marathon.The Ladakh Marathon began today.