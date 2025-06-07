Shuffle it right: 5 lateral exercises for a strong core and enhanced stability

Every warm-up routine has an exercise that includes a side shuffle. Some moves require the body to go from side to side, to make sure that it gets enough lateral movement along with the other two planes – moving up and down and backwards and forwards. While every plane of movement has a good number of exercise options, one can get really creative with lateral work. If you like working out at home, it might seem like you need more space for these but you can simply just shuffle from left to right while almost staying in the same space.

Now, whether you are starting out or at an advanced level, it’s smart to have at least one sideways exercise per muscle group in your pocket when you’re working out. Keeping that in mind, here are some of the best shuffling exercises.

PLANK SHUFFLES



Let’s start with a common one. Everyone attempts a plank at some point in their journey but it’s not enough to do it simply as an isometric exercise. There is so much more that can be done from that position. This one needs you to get into a high plank position unless you are technically strong enough to do it on the elbows without raising your hips too much. Plank shuffles just work better in a high plank i.e. a plank from a push-up position. Just get into a high plank and then take one step to the side using both hands and feet and then return to position. You can add a push-up at the end of each shuffle as well as an added challenge. This one achieves so much in just one move. Refer to this video for a demo.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ge0QPTMxgE8

LATERAL BAND WALKS

It looks pretty easy to get a small resistance band, loop it over both feet and shuffle side to side…it’s anything but. Side shuffles with the slightest resistance can be tough when you start repping them, with a burn on the ITB (iliotibial band) and the glutes quickly hitting after 20-30 reps. These exercises are extremely good for knee health, developing strength across the sides of the legs across all the muscles to add stability and strength to the injury-prone joint. Make sure you walk from side to side with slightly bent knees and a little duck, almost like a smart mobile quarter squat.

“Lateral band walks also contribute to the stability and strength of the entire body by targeting the hip muscles, which are crucial for proper alignment and overall body function," says an article on the ASFA (American Sports and Fitness Association) website titled 10 Benefits of Lateral Band Walks. Practice by watching this video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6PNlcgLyuUk

RESISTANCE JUMPS

If you’re playing a sport which needs explosive strength, then you need to get a long band – or maybe two, attach it to a solid foundation and loop it around your waist and then jump to the side. Repeat on the other side. Banded jumps add an extra layer of strength to speed training and resistance jumps as shown in this video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WiKjiJfnmoI

SIDE-TO-SIDE OR ARCHER PUSH UPS



Back to the upper body, and these push ups are a lot of fun once you’ve mastered them. Side to side push-ups, also known as archer push-ups, are a unique variation that challenge the balance and core strength of the body along with the chest muscles. Think of them as one-handed push-ups but done slightly to the side, the opposite arm is also in contact with the floor and is your only support as you push one half of your body. You need to be good at push-ups to get to this point. Watch this video before trying it out.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ro1YZsjJqNE

There is an excellent variation to add to this. Meant mainly for advanced fitness enthusiasts, this needs an elevation on which one can place the feet – preferably a bench – and then do them. “The archer incline pushup works because, essentially, one of your pecs has to work against the majority of your bodyweight load. That's generally enough overload to challenge even strong lifters. And that can spur the upper chest size and strength that you want," says a Men’s Health article on this inclined version of the archer.

LATERAL LUNGES, STEP-UPS AND SKATERS

Most lateral exercises might be led by the lower body given how it’s easier to step to the side using the feet. Lateral lunges or curtsy lunges are extremely easy and must be added to leg day, and the same can be done with step-ups whether you’re using a box or a bench to step onto. And skaters are a great exercise to add to this collection. It is basically a curtsy lunge with a little hop, and is done in smooth continuous fluid side to side moves. This video shows you how to perform them.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qUNzT4rFJVc

Pulasta Dhar is a football commentator, writer and podcaster.