Shuffle it right: 5 lateral exercises for a strong core and enhanced stability
It's a good practice to add lateral or side-to-side exercises to your warm-up routine as they engage all key muscle groups and improve the body's stability and overall functional fitness
Every warm-up routine has an exercise that includes a side shuffle. Some moves require the body to go from side to side, to make sure that it gets enough lateral movement along with the other two planes – moving up and down and backwards and forwards. While every plane of movement has a good number of exercise options, one can get really creative with lateral work. If you like working out at home, it might seem like you need more space for these but you can simply just shuffle from left to right while almost staying in the same space.