Shuffle it right: 5 lateral exercises for a strong core and enhanced stability

PLANK SHUFFLES

Let’s start with a common one. Everyone attempts a plank at some point in their journey but it’s not enough to do it simply as an isometric exercise. There is so much more that can be done from that position. This one needs you to get into a high plank position unless you are technically strong enough to do it on the elbows without raising your hips too much. Plank shuffles just work better in a high plank i.e. a plank from a push-up position. Just get into a high plank and then take one step to the side using both hands and feet and then return to position. You can add a push-up at the end of each shuffle as well as an added challenge. This one achieves so much in just one move. Refer to this video for a demo.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ge0QPTMxgE8