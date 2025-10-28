Beyond helplines and therapy: How simple acts of kindness can be life-saving

On a humid evening in Mumbai, a group of women gather at their neighbourhood chai stall. The conversations drift easily between recipes, school fees, and neighbourhood gossip. To an outsider, it’s just another everyday moment in India’s teeming cities. But for one woman, who has been silently battling thoughts of giving up on life, that cup of tea and the warmth of familiar chatter act as a lifeline. She may never put it into words, but the casual camaraderie of these interactions keeps her tethered, reminding her that she still belongs.

Across India, countless such small, ordinary gestures such as chai breaks, shared meals, WhatsApp group check-ins, neighbours dropping by, function as quiet safety nets against despair. While therapy and helplines remain critical, experts say suicide prevention in India often begins much earlier, in the unassuming rhythms of daily life. “Small, everyday gestures such as a shared meal, a genuine phone call, or a few minutes of listening remind people that they are seen, valued, and not alone," says Arpita Kohli, psychologist and counsellor at PSRI Hospital, Delhi NCR. These micro-moments, she explains, create safe spaces where individuals feel accepted without judgement.

For Sunitha Ramachandran, co-founder of Ankahee Helpline, Mumbai, the power of small acts is deeply personal. She recalls a moment from decades ago: “I was on a train, upset after a fight with my sister. A young man next to me quietly shared his dinner and spoke to me. That act of empathy stays with me even 28 years later." To her, these everyday acts are like pressure valves, offering temporary reprieve until coping skills can return.

A FEELING OF BELONGING

In India, stigma around seeking professional help is still pervasive. Many delay reaching out to a psychologist out of fear of judgment. But everyday community practices normalize conversations around stress. “When families or colleagues engage in open, everyday conversations, they normalize emotions as part of life. Sharing tea or asking, ‘How are you really doing?’ communicates belonging," says Kohli.

Ramachandran points out how silence around emotional distress is often rooted in myths. “One of the greatest myths is that talking about harming oneself plants ideas. In fact, allowing someone to vent could help much more. When we engage with them, even casually, we dispel stigma and foster belonging." Shruti Padhye, senior psychologist at Mpower, Aditya Birla Education Trust, Mumbai notes that belonging itself is a protective factor.

“When people feel part of a web of care, they are less likely to feel hopeless. Research shows community support reduces stigma and increases help-seeking," Padhye notes. Take the case of a young professional in Mumbai who confided to Ramachandran that she was indifferent to whether she lived or died. Instead of recoiling, Ramachandran asked directly if she was having thoughts of self-harming. That simple act broke the silence and enabled the young woman to access professional help.

READ THE SIGNALS

Many people who are on the verge give out subtle cues before taking any drastic step. Withdrawal, sudden changes in routine, or casual references to hopelessness can all be signs. “Intervention should begin with gentle curiosity," says Kohli. “Ask open questions, offer time together, simply be present." Ramachandran adds that sometimes the signs appear paradoxical. “The person may seem suddenly cheerful and families often misinterpret this as recovery." Spotting such shifts, she says, requires sensitivity and a willingness to engage without judgment. Even simple words can make a difference. “Saying, ‘I’ve noticed you seem quieter lately, how are you doing?’ can open channels of support," says Padhye.

COMMUNITY VS CLINICAL CARE

None of the experts diminish the importance of therapy, helplines, or medication. But they agree that these interventions often arrive after a crisis is visible. Community, in contrast, provides the first line of defense. “A supportive neighbour, colleague, or friend can notice changes early and provide comfort in ways professionals cannot always replicate," Kohli explains. Take the case of this retired professor in Pune (*she didn’t want to be named). After her husband passed away, she’d withdrawn into silence. Her neighbourhood women’s bhajan group began calling her daily and insisting she join them for evening prayers. “At first I went reluctantly," she says. “But the singing, and the tea after, kept me alive on the days I didn’t want to be."

Padhye cites global evidence: “A 2024 Lancet Psychiatry report shows that community-led initiatives, when combined with clinical care reduce attempts to end one’s life significantly." This is where it’s crucial to note how India’s cultural fabric offers unique protective factors. Joint families, neighbourhood tea stalls, and even digital WhatsApp groups often function as informal safety nets.

“These practices help people feel part of something larger than themselves, reducing loneliness," says Kohli. Ramachandran, however, cautions that these same spaces can also alienate. “Joint families or WhatsApp groups can sometimes ostracize people who don’t conform due to gender, caste or mental health differences." Protective factors, she stresses, are double-edged. Still, even within these contradictions, moments of compassion shine through. Ramachandran recalls hearing about strangers comforting one another on Mumbai’s crowded local trains which are brief, powerful acts of humanity.

SUSTAINABLE COMPASSION

One challenge is preventing burnout among caregivers and communities. Rotating responsibilities or weekly community meals spread the effort and ensure no single person feels overwhelmed. Kohli suggests keeping practices small and consistent. “Regular neighbourhood gatherings or simple peer-support circles sustain compassion without exhausting anyone."

India’s suicide rate remains among the highest in the world. But within its streets, homes, trains, and tea stalls lie immense, untapped potential for prevention. As Kohli puts it, “Community care does not replace therapy, but it weaves support into the fabric of life." Ramachandran adds: “One conversation, one act of kindness, can impart hope. You never know when someone benefits."

In the end, perhaps the real question is not only how India expands its mental health infrastructure, but also how it sustains these quiet, everyday safety nets that already exist. For someone teetering on the edge, it may not be a helpline or a therapy session that first saves them but a cup of chai or a simple, “How are you, really?"

Note: If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, please reach out for help. In India, you can call AASRA (91-9820466726), Snehi (91-9582208181), or Vandrevala Foundation Helpline (1860 2662345 / 9999666555) for free and confidential support.

Divya Naik is an independent writer based in Mumbai.

