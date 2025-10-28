Beyond helplines and therapy: How simple acts of kindness can be life-saving
From shared cups of tea to WhatsApp group check-ins, it is simple bids for connection that act as unseen safety nets for people in despair
On a humid evening in Mumbai, a group of women gather at their neighbourhood chai stall. The conversations drift easily between recipes, school fees, and neighbourhood gossip. To an outsider, it’s just another everyday moment in India’s teeming cities. But for one woman, who has been silently battling thoughts of giving up on life, that cup of tea and the warmth of familiar chatter act as a lifeline. She may never put it into words, but the casual camaraderie of these interactions keeps her tethered, reminding her that she still belongs.