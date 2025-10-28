Beyond helplines and therapy: How simple acts of kindness can be life-saving

COMMUNITY VS CLINICAL CARE

None of the experts diminish the importance of therapy, helplines, or medication. But they agree that these interventions often arrive after a crisis is visible. Community, in contrast, provides the first line of defense. “A supportive neighbour, colleague, or friend can notice changes early and provide comfort in ways professionals cannot always replicate," Kohli explains. Take the case of this retired professor in Pune (*she didn’t want to be named). After her husband passed away, she’d withdrawn into silence. Her neighbourhood women’s bhajan group began calling her daily and insisting she join them for evening prayers. “At first I went reluctantly," she says. “But the singing, and the tea after, kept me alive on the days I didn’t want to be."