How poor sleeping habits affect your liver

The illusion of comfort

Moreover, what you choose to snack on while pulling an all-nighter also decides the level of impact it has on your liver and overall health. Consuming caffeine or alcohol at night on a regular basis are known causes for developing conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, PCOS, and other metabolic issues. These will have serious consequences for your liver health. Fatty liver is one of the most common conditions that can develop with some cases gradually progressing into liver damage if left untreated.