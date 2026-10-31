How poor sleeping habits affect your liver

Defying the biological clock by sleeping past bedtime has become the norm for many working professionals. For some, it’s work stress, attending late-night meetings and constantly adapting to different time zones. For others, it is that one gripping Netflix show that keeps them hooked to their sofas or beds until the very end. Staying up late causes midnight bingeing too. Add everything and you have a disastrous cocktail that is silently affecting your liver's health.