How poor sleeping habits affect your liver

Defying the biological clock by sleeping past bedtime has become the norm for many working professionals. For some, it’s work stress, attending late-night meetings and constantly adapting to different time zones. For others, it is that one gripping Netflix show that keeps them hooked to their sofas or beds until the very end. Staying up late causes midnight bingeing too. Add everything and you have a disastrous cocktail that is silently affecting your liver's health.
Defying the biological clock by sleeping past bedtime has become the norm for many working professionals. For some, it’s work stress, attending late-night meetings and constantly adapting to different time zones. For others, it is that one gripping Netflix show that keeps them hooked to their sofas or beds until the very end. Staying up late causes midnight bingeing too. Add everything and you have a disastrous cocktail that is silently affecting your liver's health.
Out of sync
Most people think they can compensate for lost sleep. However, many don’t realize that this supposedly harmless pattern is disrupting their circadian rhythm and liver health. When the circadian rhythm is out of sync, there is a sense of dull fatique, like a constant jet lag, which also affects your body’s ability to digest food and regulate hormones.
Out of sync
Most people think they can compensate for lost sleep. However, many don’t realize that this supposedly harmless pattern is disrupting their circadian rhythm and liver health. When the circadian rhythm is out of sync, there is a sense of dull fatique, like a constant jet lag, which also affects your body’s ability to digest food and regulate hormones.
Poor sleep is one of the factors that lead to Metabolic Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD) commonly known as Fatty Liver. Napping in the day and catching up on sleep during the weekend don't compensate for missed sleep at night. Infact, sleeping too much or too little can be equally disruptive to liver health and getting seven to eight hours of good quality sleep is ideal. Adequate exercise and exposure to sunlight resets the clock and improves sleep quality.
The illusion of comfort
Moreover, what you choose to snack on while pulling an all-nighter also decides the level of impact it has on your liver and overall health. Consuming caffeine or alcohol at night on a regular basis are known causes for developing conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, PCOS, and other metabolic issues. These will have serious consequences for your liver health. Fatty liver is one of the most common conditions that can develop with some cases gradually progressing into liver damage if left untreated.
Late-night alcohol consumption disrupts sleep quality, often affecting key stages of the sleep cycle like deep sleep and REM sleep, where the brain processes memories and resets itself. For some people, alcohol creates the illusion of inducing sleep, but it increases wakefulness in the later hours of the night, making the process less restorative.
Each time sleep is lost, the body takes a tad longer to bounce back. The body’s ability to recover begins to weaken over time. Many believe that drinking less or completely abstaining from alcohol will immediately reset sleep patterns. However, sleep disturbances can persist even two years after quitting. Although the liver possesses the capacity to regenerate, regular alcohol consumption, even in moderate amounts, can be detrimental. The truth is, there is no real safe limit for alcohol consumption.
The mindless binge
Alongside alcohol, late-night habits also extend to food choices. Snacking on unhealthy, high-calorie foods is common while working through a high-stress night shift or watching a movie. Although preparing a healthy meal is a doable option, most people at this hour lack the patience to cook and prefer a quick fix, and reach for fast food. Greasy, high-fat foods are often hard to digest, which can make the body stay active when it should be winding down. These behavioural patterns affect sleep quality which in turn triggers cravings for high-calorie and high-fat foods. Fatty liver and its progression to liver inflammation (steatohepatitis) and irreversible liver damage (fibrosis and cirrhosis) is the end result.
In a fast-paced world, it is easy to lean towards comfort, getting drawn to habits that seem harmless at first, but gradually reveal their long-term consequences. While the body is a flexible biological machine, it thrives on rhythm and routine. Being mindful of sleep and eating habits can seem hard at first, but even the smallest steps make a difference.
Written by Dr Shruthi H.S. Reddy, Consultant - HPB & Liver and Pancreatic Transplant Surgery, Robotic Surgery at Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road.