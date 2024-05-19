How diabetic cyclist Logan Phippen races across the world
SummaryThe 32-year-old is a part of Team Novo Nordisk, the world’s first all-diabetes professional cycling team, and has cycled across Thailand, Japan, Turkey, France and Belgium
For as long as he can remember, Logan Phippen, 32, was drawn towards cycling. The American cyclist, who is now based in Spain, fondly recollects watching the Tour de France with his father. “It was something that I always wanted to do," he reminisces. Equally fascinated by yoga, Phippen made a trip to Rishikesh, India, during a break from cycling in his early 20s when he realised that something was just not right with his body. “My meals were not metabolising and I was just wasting away. I had to tighten my belt all the time and was just not feeling good at all," he says in this interview he gave Lounge on a recent trip to Bengaluru.