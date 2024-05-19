How diabetic cyclist Logan Phippen races across the world

ALL IN A DAY

Phippen’s day starts at around 7am with a relaxed morning, during which he likes to read. Post a breakfast of bread or porridge depending on his schedule, he starts training at 10am. “The week is broken out into active recovery rides, high-intensity training and long sustained training," he informs. In all this, the greatest challenge, he feels, is to maintain a stable glucose level during a race for the recovery of muscles. “It’s really easy to say that there is no difference to cycle with diabetes but in actuality, there is a big difference. For instance, we have to fuel the same amount as any other cyclist – so if I am going to race and my nutritionist says that I need to take 120gms of carbs an hour, I need to have it no matter what as muscle damage can be extreme during races," he says.