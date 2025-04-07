Rest and reboot: The growing appeal of wellness holidays in India
SummaryRising awareness about health and fitness in India is making wellness retreats popular. And everyone is checking in for weeks-long treatments that can help reboot their tired selves
Kunal Mehta, 47, was visiting his parents in Mumbai from the USA. After a week of constantly meeting extended family and friends over food, drinks and more food, he desperately needed a break. He checked into Atmantan, a wellness retreat in Mulshi, near Pune and 3.5 hours from Mumbai. “All that eating and drinking was pushing my weight up and I was also feeling lethargic and low on energy. I needed to focus on my health," he recalls.