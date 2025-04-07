Rest and reboot: The growing appeal of wellness holidays in India

Kunal Mehta, 47, was visiting his parents in Mumbai from the USA. After a week of constantly meeting extended family and friends over food, drinks and more food, he desperately needed a break. He checked into Atmantan, a wellness retreat in Mulshi, near Pune and 3.5 hours from Mumbai. “All that eating and drinking was pushing my weight up and I was also feeling lethargic and low on energy. I needed to focus on my health," he recalls.

A direct outcome of the increased awareness about health and fitness in India is that wellness retreats have greatly grown in popularity. “Wellness retreats are becoming increasingly popular due to the fast-paced, high-stress lifestyles many people lead today. They provide an opportunity to disconnect from daily pressures and focus on mental, emotional, and physical well-being. The key appeal of wellness retreats is the opportunity to reset and adopt healthier lifestyle habits in a serene environment," explains Dr Manisha Arora, director for internal medicine, CK Birla Hospital, New Delhi.

Pune-based chartered accountant and insurance surveyor Bhupendra Bhandari, 51, goes to a wellness retreat once every couple of years. Typically, he and his wife spend 10 days to two weeks at such retreats. I have come feeling better every time I have gone to one. There is a feeling of overall healing and wellness."

The goal of a wellness retreat is to improve people’s health and reduce stress levels through multiple lifestyle interventions including exercise, diet, mindfulness, massages and alternative therapies. According to Arora, wellness retreats are best suited for busy professionals experiencing burnout, people looking for a holistic approach to health, those interested in mindfulness meditation, and alternative therapies and individuals recovering from stress, anxiety, or lifestyle-related health issues. “These retreats often incorporate elements like yoga, meditation, Ayurveda, digital detox, spa therapies, and nature-based healing to help individuals recharge," adds Arora.

Typically, guests at a wellness retreat follow a routine that starts with an early morning activity followed by breakfast, rest or therapy, juice, exercise, lunch between 12 noon and 1pm, rest, juice around 4pm, exercise, therapy or both, followed by early dinner and bed time by 9pm. Most guests do one to three different activities and at least one massage or alternative therapy session each day. All food and juices are prepared in a “healthy" way and, apart from taste and quality, the focus is on portion control.

Also read: How sleep can make or break your career

Most of the exercises and fitness sessions — carried out under the supervision of a qualified trainer — are of low to medium intensity and suitable for beginners. “Low intensity workouts involve exercises that keep the heart rate at a moderate level, focusing on controlled movements, endurance, and recovery rather than high exertion. These include activities such as light strength training, yoga, or mobility exercises. A combination of low-intensity workouts with periodic supervision is the ideal way for beginners to build a strong foundation safely while staying motivated," notes Indira C H, a yoga and fitness expert at Cult Fit.

The first time Mehta visited Atmantan a couple of years ago, he went home 5kg lighter after spending 10 days at the retreat. “It was a combination of exercise, activities and what I ate while at the wellness centre… I could feel the change and see it on the scale too," says Mehta, who doesn’t have the time to exercise much in regular life.

The good feeling and habits picked up at the wellness retreats such as exercise and eating better in smaller portions, however, last only for a few weeks after leaving the retreat. “Once you return, the motivation gradually fades and life goes back to normal, which is work, family and social commitments. My regular life leaves no time for self care. The relief and good feeling that I experience at a wellness retreat is temporary," Bhandari adds. For those who are already active and at intermediate or advanced levels of fitness, a wellness retreat is nothing more than a spa weekend. The workouts and exercises are not likely to challenge them unless they opt for personal training sessions.

A common complaint around visiting wellness retreats is the pricing that makes them inaccessible to the vast majority. There’s a way around it, says Bhandari. “Many insurance companies cover alternative and Ayurvedic treatments and many of these wellness retreats fall under that category," he says, adding that he knows of instances where such claims have been passed.

There's also the question of what's the right duration to stay at a retreat? A lot of people check into wellness retreats for just three days unaware that bringing about any habitual change in such a short a time is not possible. Mehta believes that to notice any improvement in your health and health markers, one needs to spend a minimum of 10 days at such retreats. Nikhil Kapur, founder director of Atmantan Wellness Centre, agrees. “For any kind of change and developing good habits, you need time. That’s why most of our repeat guests spend 10 to 15 days at our facility," he says.

Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and the co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.