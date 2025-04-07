Rest and reboot: The growing appeal of wellness holidays in India

The good feeling and habits picked up at the wellness retreats such as exercise and eating better in smaller portions, however, last only for a few weeks after leaving the retreat. “Once you return, the motivation gradually fades and life goes back to normal, which is work, family and social commitments. My regular life leaves no time for self care. The relief and good feeling that I experience at a wellness retreat is temporary," Bhandari adds. For those who are already active and at intermediate or advanced levels of fitness, a wellness retreat is nothing more than a spa weekend. The workouts and exercises are not likely to challenge them unless they opt for personal training sessions.