How to work the lower traps

Mike Reinold, a popular American physical therapist and strength and conditioning coach wrote about comparing the upper to lower trap activity in people with and without shoulder impingement and the difference was worth noting. The piece titled Upper and Lower Trapezius Imbalances May Cause Subacromial Impingement published on his website mikereinold.com, notes, “Results show that subjects with impingement had a greater ratio of upper trapezius to lower trapezius than the control group. Asymptomatic subjects had an upper trap (UT) to lower trap (LT) ratio of 1.80 while symptomatic subjects had a ratio of 3.15. What this means is that the upper trapezius is a little more than 3 times more active than the lower trapezius during scapular plane elevation in patients with subacromial impingement.” He recommends strengthening the lower traps to improve shoulder blade control.