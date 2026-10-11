How to work the lower traps

The traps are certainly one of the most popular muscles to work on in the gym. These visible muscles are not only good for aesthetics but also good for posture and keeping the shoulders stable. The trapezius muscle is a large one, shaped like a kite, with three parts: upper, middle and lower traps. Each of these perform different functions and are necessary for the well-being of the shoulder.
Everybody is well-versed with shrugs, hip-huggers and farmer’s carries since they work on the upper traps. But what about the lower traps? Ask anybody to name an exercise that targets just them, and they won’t be able to. Jeff Cavalier of the popular YouTube channel Athlean X makes a similar point in hispiece titled Best lower trap exercises, observing that most people assume compound exercises will take care of the lower traps.
Think of the upper and lower traps like the biceps and triceps. If you have weak triceps, then you won’t be able to build big biceps. This is because one muscle balances and supports the other. There is a similar correlation in the trap muscles. So, if the upper traps are doing all the work and the lower traps aren’t keeping up, the shoulders end up overcompensating. And overcompensation leads to injuries.
Mike Reinold, a popular American physical therapist and strength and conditioning coach wrote about comparing the upper to lower trap activity in people with and without shoulder impingement and the difference was worth noting. The piece titled Upper and Lower Trapezius Imbalances May Cause Subacromial Impingement published on his website mikereinold.com, notes, “Results show that subjects with impingement had a greater ratio of upper trapezius to lower trapezius than the control group. Asymptomatic subjects had an upper trap (UT) to lower trap (LT) ratio of 1.80 while symptomatic subjects had a ratio of 3.15. What this means is that the upper trapezius is a little more than 3 times more active than the lower trapezius during scapular plane elevation in patients with subacromial impingement.” He recommends strengthening the lower traps to improve shoulder blade control.
Before loading any weights, the muscles should be felt. Reinold highlights that when people are asked to “pinch the shoulder blades”, they end up shrugging, which causes the upper traps to overcompensate. The cue should be back and down. Once they are activated, it’s time to fire up the lower trapezius muscle with isolating exercises. The prerogative of these is quality and not weight.
Wall-slides
If you’re trying to understand the functions of your shoulder blades, wall-slides are a good exercise to begin with. Stand with your back against a wall, and slide your arms slowly upwards, maintaining control throughout the movement. The shoulders should not be shrugging towards the ears, instead the shoulder blades should rotate as the arms move upwards.
Y Press
With a flat back, hinge forward at the hips and hold light dumbbells with your hands in a “W” shape. Make sure your arms are pressed slightly forward and outwards at a 45 degree angle until they form a “Y”. Take a short pause at the top and slowly return to your beginning position. This particular angle is crucial because it stabilises the shoulder blades.
Overhead Farmer’s Walk
Now this one’s unique, and slightly difficult. The overhead farmer’s walk can help strengthen your lower traps. Hold a dumbbell or kettlebell overhead, with straight arms and feel free to rest your other hand on the ribcage to ensure a straight posture and support that side. Walk for about 30 seconds keeping the shoulder blades controlled. Switch arms. This exercise challenges the core, while requiring the lower traps to maintain stability.
Face-pull Press
This is a fantastic variation of the face-pull. It adds an overhead aspect that targets the lower trapezius. Set a rope on the cable machine slightly higher than head height, pull the rope towards your ears with the elbows high. Then press the weight overhead till your arms are completely extended. This engages the lower traps to control the shoulder blades as they rotate upward.
Face-pull Y press
Face-pull with overhead press
High Pulley Cable Row
Set the cables at the highest point and attach two handles. Sit upright on a bench and row the hands to the outside of your chest, keeping your elbows close to the body. Bring your shoulder blades towards each other, then extend your arms in a controlled motion. As if you’re skiing.